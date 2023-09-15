Triathletes from 30 countries to participate in IRONMAN 70.3 India in October

Triathletes and endurance sports enthusiasts from 30 countries will participate in the latest edition of the IRONMAN 70.3 INDIA triathlon scheduled to be held in Goa next month.

This internationally acclaimed endurance race is spread over three sports disciplines, swimming, cycling and running.

The triathlon will begin with 1.9 km swim off Miramar beach in Goa, followed by a 90 km bicycle ride, before concluding with a 21.1 km run; the latter two legs will start from the Miramar circle in Panaji.

The race has a cut-off time of 8 hours and 30 minutes and each leg - swimming, biking and the run also has its individual cut-off timings. Participating athletes have to make it through the cut-offs in all three sections to complete the race.

“We have entries from the UK, US, the Russian Federation as well as from other far flung countries like Bolivia, South Africa, Argentina, Estonia and New Zealand among others which is testament to the fact that India is now on the radar of the global triathlon community. The triathlon is not just about competition, but also about the spirit of camaraderie and personal growth,” according to Deepak Raj, chief executive officer of Yoska and franchise owner of the IRONMAN brand in India.

Apart from hundreds of entries from India, athletes from all six habitable continents namely North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia have registered to participate in the race happening in Goa. Since its inception, athletes from 50 countries have participated in the IRONMAN 70.3 India event in Goa.

Athletes from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana top the list of states with the highest number of participants.

In 2019, Bishworjit Saikhom from India won the men’s category with a timing of 4:42:44, while Nihal Baig won the title in 2022 with a timing, clocking 4:29:45. Bishworjit has registered for the upcoming event on Oct. 8th. Catjin Schierbeek also from Switzerland won the women’s category in 2022.

30 slots in all are reserved for winners in their respective categories, qualifying them for the opportunity to compete in the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship scheduled to be held in New Zealand.

The latest edition on October 8 is the third occasion when the IRONMAN 70.3 India is being held in the coastal state of Goa.