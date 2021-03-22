More Sports More Sports Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver The men's team beat Qatar 6-2 on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range while the women's team lost to Kazakhstan 4-6 in the final. PTI NEW DELHI 22 March, 2021 17:56 IST REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The India women topped the qualification with 341, ahead of Kazakhstan's 327. India's men finished second in qualification with an aggregate score of 503, behind Qatar's 507 and ahead of Kazakhstan's 501. - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 22 March, 2021 17:56 IST India won the gold medal in the men's skeet team event while the women settled for silver on the fourth competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday.The Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa beat Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya, Ali Ahmed A O Al-Ishaq and Rashid Hamad 6-2 on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.READ | Tokyo Olympics organisers to bar most international volunteersIn the women's final, India's Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon won the silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan's Rinata Nassyrova, Olga Panarina and Zoya Kravchenko 4-6 in the final.The India women topped the qualification with 341, ahead of Kazakhstan's shooters, who aggregated 327.India's men finished second in its qualification with an aggregate score of 503, behind Qatar's 507 and ahead of Kazakhstan's 501. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.