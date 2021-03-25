ISSF World Cup: India wins women's 25m team pistol gold

There were more cheerful faces in the Indian camp as Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav and Manu Bhaker combined strong to win the 25-metre sports pistol team gold with a resounding 17-7 victory over Poland in the shooting World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.



Even though it was a collective triumph, Asian Games gold medallist Rahi, who was pushed to the silver in the individual event by Chinki, was a class act. In 12 series, Rahi hit perfect 5, six times. She had 4, five times. Once she had three. Out of 60 rapid fire shots, she missed the bulls-eye only seven times.



It was an incredible performance with such consistency by Rahi, and it naturally lifted the team. Chinki managed to find a semblance of her form, and Manu struggled a bit in patches, but collectively the team came good.

In women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanandam, shooting in the kneeling, prone and standing positions respectively, were beaten 47-43 by Poland in the gold match.



Aneta Stankiewicz, Aleksandra Szutko and Natalia Kochanska had shown their class by topping qualification both in the first and second stages. It was thus no surprise that Poland won the gold.



There was a lot of drama in men’s rifle 3-position team gold match, and it did not take place. India was scheduled to meet Hungary for the gold. Internal conflict in the Hungary team, especially between Istvan Peni and Peter Sidi, world beaters in the sport, saw Hungary concede the match.



However, instead of declaring India winner, the organisers elevated the third team, US, to have a go for the gold on the morrow, against the host.



India was happily placed on top of the medals table with 10 gold, six silver and five bronze. US followed with three gold, two silver and a bronze. Denmark (2), Poland, Kazakhstan, Iran, Britain and Slovenia were the other gold winners so far.



In men’s trap, Kynan Chenai shot 73 in three rounds, and was one point behind the leader Alberto Fernandez of Spain. Prithviraj Tondaiman (71) and Lakshay Sheoran (68) were placed in the 12th and 20th place respectively, with two more rounds of qualification to be shot on Friday.

In women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh shot 66. She slipped to 19 in the third round after 24 and 23. She was five points behind the leaders Zuzana Stefecekova and Sandra Bernal. Manisha Keer and Rajeshwari Kumari shot 64 each.



The results:

Women:



25m sports pistol: 1. India (Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav, Manu Bhaker)

17 (419) 844; 2. Poland (Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska, Julita Borek,

Agnieszka Korejwo) 7 (399) 848.



50m rifle 3-position team: 1. Poland (Aneta Stankiewicz, Aleksandra

Szutko, Natalia Kochanska) 47 (872) 1315; 2. India (Anjum Moudgil,

Shreya Saksena, Gaayathri NIthyanandam) 43 (864) 1304; 3. Indonesia 47

(856) 1274; 4. Hungary 43 (857) 1292.