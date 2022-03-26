Jasvir Kaur claims 64kg gold in National weightlifting championships

Punjab lifter Jasvir Kaur rode on her superior clean and jerk showing to claim the women's 64kg gold medal in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Jasvir came second behind 19-year-old Andhra Pradesh lifter S. Pallavi, who did 86kg to break the previous record of 85kg, in snatch. Jasvir's third and final attempt of 113kg in clean and jerk helped her win the title with a total of 198kg.

Pallavi, who lifted 108kg in the second segment, aggregated 194kg to take the silver medal. She also took the top spot in the junior section. C. Harshika (165kg) of Puducherry won the youth crown.