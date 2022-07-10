July 10, Indian sports news wrap

BOXING

Youth National Boxing C’ships: Haryana, SSCB continue to dominate

Eleven women from Haryana and as many men from Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) moved into the semifinals of the Youth Men’s and Women’s National Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

Reigning Asian Youth Champion Tamanna (50kg) from Haryana convincingly defeated Maharashtra’s Simran Verma in a unanimous decision. She will take on Kusum of Uttar Pradesh in the semifinals.

Asian Youth Championship silver medallist Kirti (81+kg) dominated her bout against Aswin Biju of Kerala from the beginning which forced the referee to stop the contest in the first round.

The other 9 boxers from Haryana to reach the semifinals are Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Anjali (52kg), Neeru Khatri (54kg), Prachi (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Muskan (75kg) and Pranjal Yadav (81kg).

In the men’s section, 2022 Asian Youth Champions Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) set the tone for Services with his clinical 5-0 win over Bihar’s Rahul Kumar. He will square off against Andhra Pradesh’s Atchutha Rao in the semis.

In the 86kg cruise weight bout, Mohit blanked Aditya Janghu of Haryana 5-0. He will next face Dilleswar Gandham of Andhra Pradesh.

The remaining nine pugilists from Services who reached the last four are Jadumani Mandengbam (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil Kumar (57kg), Harsh (60kg), Preet Malik (63.5kg), Ankush Panghal (67kg), Anjani Kumar (71kg), Deepak (75kg) and Rytham (92+kg).

Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Parineeta Sheoran (48kg) and Loveleen Kaur (66kg) entered the semis after winning their quarter-final bouts. Parineeta defeated Yamini Kanwar of Rajasthan 3-2 in a close contest and Loveleen got the better of Tamil Nadu’s Srinidhi by RSC 3rd round.

Reigning Asian Youth Champion Rohit Chamoli (51kg) from Chandigarh suffered a 0-5 defeat against Madhya Pradesh’s Anurag Kumar in an upset.

The current Junior National Champion Devika Ghorpade (52kg) defeated Yoogasri E of Karnataka 5-0.

The other six women boxers from Maharashtra in the semifinals are Aarya Bartake (57kg), Aditi Sharma (66kg), Sana Gonsalves (70kg), Sharvari Kalyankar (75kg), Nasweera Mujawar (81kg) and Kanchan Suranse (81+kg).

-PTI

GOLF

Barbasol C’Ship: Atwal makes cut, lies 46th midway through third round

India's Arjun Atwal made the cut and was 2-under through seven holes when play was suspended following extensive rain at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

Atwal is 7-under through 43 holes and lying tied 46th.

Atwal carded rounds of 70-69 on the first two days and made the cut on the line. In the third round, he opened with a birdie and had one more when play was stopped.

-PTI

Estrella Damm Ladies Open: Amandeep Drall shoots 71 to improve to 32nd place in Spain

Indian golfer Amandeep Drall continued her steady run at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open as she carded a 1-under 71 to move up to T-32 after the third round of the Ladies European Tour event.

Amandeep, who was tied-34th after the second day, is now 1-under 215 for three rounds.

The only other Indian to make the cut, Vani Kapoor, is 3-over 219 after carding a 1-over 74. She is currently T-50th.

Vani started on the back nine and suffered a double bogey on the 18th.

Overall, she had three birdies on 12th, 16th and second and her three other bogeys came on 11th, 14th and nine for a 1-over 74.

Four other Indians, Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Neha Tripathi and Ridhima Dilawari missed the cut.

- PTI

Yuki, Saketh win Challenger doubles title in Portugal

Second seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat the top seeds Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral 6-4, 3-6, [10-6] in the doubles final of the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Portugal.

The champion team collected 80 ATP points and €2,670. The runners-up won 50 points and €1,550.

It was the seventh doubles title as a pair for Yuki and Saketh ever since they joined hands last year. It was also the third Challenger title of the season and fifth overall, including two ITF events in Delhi and Bhopal.

In the doubles final of the $100,000 ITF women’s event in Germany, Ankita Raina in partnership with Rosalie Van der Hoek was beaten 6-7(4), 6-4, [10-6] by the top seeds Anna Danilina and Arianne Hartono on Sunday.

Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri with the Challenger doubles title in Portugal.

The results $100,000 ITF women, Versmold, Germany Doubles (final): Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Arianne Hartono (Ned) bt Rosale Van der Hoek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 6-7(4), 6-4, [10-6]. €45,730 Challenger, Porto, Portugal Doubles (final): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Nuno Borges & Francisco Cabral (Por) 6-4, 3-6, [10-6]. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (final): Maximus Jones (Tha) & Zheng Baoluo (Chn) bt Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta & Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 7-6(4).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Manikandan bags bronze

Manikandan Kumar clinched the bronze medal at the Paraclimbing World Cup in Villars on Sunday.

-TEAM SPORTSTAR