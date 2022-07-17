Suchitra Ramesh finishes T-45 at Trust Golf Link Series in Scotland

Suchitra Ramesh rounded off the week with a 79 and finished T-45 at the Trust Golf Link Series on Sunday.

Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol put on a fine show on the final day to win the competition by five shots. Yubol fired a round of five-under 67 and finished with a total score of ten-under par. With a win this week and a runner-up finish in last week’s event at Ramside Hall, the Thai golfer has secured one of the two invitation spots in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, which is scheduled from July 28-31.

In a tie for second place at five-under were Dutch golfer Lauren Holmey - final round of two-under 70 - and Germany’s Patricia Isabel Schmidt (one-under 71).

Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen took the fourth position after shooting three-under 69.

- PTI

TATA Steel PGTI announces events calendar for second half of 2022 season

The second half of the TATA Steel PGTI season will resume on August 17 as the organisers announced a lineup of 14 events, with prize money of over ₹11 crore. The schedule includes three new events: Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational, S. S. P. Chawrasia Invitational, and Vooty Masters, all carrying a prize purse of ₹1 crore each.

The season-ending TATA Steel Tour Championship will carry a record prize purse of ₹3 crore, an increase of 100 percent this year. The event, featuring the top 60 on the Order of Merit, along with a few invitees, will be held at the Golmuri & Beldih Golf Courses in Jamshedpur from December 15 to 18.

The prize money of over ₹11 crore for the second half will take this season’s total prize purse to over ₹18 crore.

The first half of the season consisted of eight events and was followed by the mid-season break.

The action will resume with the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 which will be played at the Coimbatore Golf Club from August 17 to 20.

“The PGTI will witness non-stop golfing action from August to December with the launch of three new events coming as a major boost for Indian professional golf,” PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said.

“We are also pleased to further expand our footprint across the country with the addition of three new venues,” Mundy added.

Vani Kapoor moves to second, Dagar fifth in Netherlands

Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar sit at second and fifth places, respectively, ahead of the final round. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Vani Kapoor carded a 1-under 71 to sit one shot off the lead at T-2 after the third round of the Big Green Egg Open in Netherlands.

As three-time Major champion Anna Nordqvist moved to 7-under, Kapoor was 6-under and tied second with Austria’s Sarah Schober (73) after 54 holes at the Rosendaelsche Golf Club. Birdies on the fourth and 10th holes gave Kapoor the lead at one point in the day before a dropped shot on the 15th saw her fall back into a tie for second.

A missed birdie putt on 18 summed up Kapoor’s day on the greens, but she is excited to play in the final group in a Ladies European Tour event for the first time.

“I putted well but they didn’t go in the hole, but I’m hoping for a better day tomorrow,” Kapoor said.

Diksha Dagar, the other Indian in contention for podium places, shot 73 that included a rough patch with three bogeys in four holes from eighth to 11th. She slipped to T-5 but is only three off the lead and two behind Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Mandeep Drall (74) was T-30, and Ridhima Dilawari (77) slipped to 63rd.

Aditi-Pajaree finish 24th in Great Lakes Invitational

The Indo-Thai par of Aditi Ashok and Pajaree Annanarukarn finished T-24 despite a 7-under final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, US on Saturday.

In an event where Aditi and Pajaree finished third a year ago, they shot 72-62-69 in the three rounds.

Personally, Aditi had a good round as she closed with five birdies, three of them in the last four holes. She will now take this form to Europe, which has two Majors -- Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open with the Scottish Open in the next three weeks.

Aditi is confirmed for the Evian and the Scottish Open events.

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas won the event, closing with a 9-under 61 in best-ball play for a five-stroke victory in the LPGA Tour's lone team event.

The U.S. Solheim Cup partners finished at 26-under 254 at Midland Country Club. Kupcho won for the third time this year and in her career, while Salas won her second tour title.

Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 62 as Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi shot a 59 to finish third at 20-under. Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol had a 61 to match Tiffany Chan and Haeji Kang at 19 under Chan and Kang shot a 62.

The 51-year-old Annika Sorenstam and Madelene Sagstrom, tied for the first-round lead, closed with a 66 to tie for 28th at 11 under.

The tournament ended Saturday so players could head to France for the fourth major of the year at the Evian Championship, which will start the European portion of the LPGA Tour schedule.

