June 22: Indian sports news wrap

SWIMMING:

FINA World Championship: Kenisha Gupta finishes 32nd in 100m freestyle heats, fails to qualify for semis

India's Kenisha Gupta ranked 32nd overall in the 100m freestyle heats at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday. The 19-year-old swimmer finished with a timing of 57.99s and failed to qualify for the semifinals, with only the top 16 placed swimmers making it through.

Mollie O'Callaghan of Australia was placed first overall in the heats with a timing of 53.49s.

Team Sportstar