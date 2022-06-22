More Sports More Sports June 22: Indian sports news wrap June 22 sports wrap: Here are all the major developments in Indian sports today. Team Sportstar 22 June, 2022 13:07 IST File Photo of Kenisha Gupta. - A.M. Faruqui Team Sportstar 22 June, 2022 13:07 IST SWIMMING:FINA World Championship: Kenisha Gupta finishes 32nd in 100m freestyle heats, fails to qualify for semisIndia's Kenisha Gupta ranked 32nd overall in the 100m freestyle heats at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday. The 19-year-old swimmer finished with a timing of 57.99s and failed to qualify for the semifinals, with only the top 16 placed swimmers making it through.Mollie O'Callaghan of Australia was placed first overall in the heats with a timing of 53.49s.Team Sportstar Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :