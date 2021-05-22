Kayaking, canoeing training facilities added to Khelo India Centre in Srinagar

In a move that promises to strengthen the already commendable performance of athletes of Jammu and Kashmir in the disciplines of kayaking and canoeing, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has decided to include the two water sports disciplines at the Khelo India State Center of Excellence (KISCE) in Srinagar.’

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the state government had initiated the request for these sporting disciplines to be added.

READ: Khelo India Scheme extended till 2025-26

The KISCE, which was launched in April 2021, after revamping facilities in the existing J&K Water Sports Academy in the state, earlier had training facilities only for rowing.

Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju said: "The performance of athletes from the state in kayaking and canoeing have been impressive in international competitions such as the World Championships and the Asian Championship. It has been decided to equip the KISCE in Srinagar with training facilities for the two disciplines so that more sporting talent from the state have the opportunity to excel in the sport and represent India in world-class competition."

The Sports Authority of India and the Sports Council of J&K will assess the requirements to implement training in the two disciplines, including coaching and equipment support to be added.

ALSO READ: Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 20.67 crores for Haryana to host Khelo India Youth Games

The endeavour has been welcomed by senior athletes and sports administrators alike. Speaking about the importance of this decision, Prashant Khushwaha, Secretary General, Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association said: "We are thankful to the Centre for making this decision. Kayaking, Canoeing and Rowing together have a total of 63 medals in the Olympics. If we can provide training to youngsters in these disciplines then India's medal haul in the Olympics can go up significantly. The equipment of these sports are very expensive and therefore support through the Khelo India Scheme will be really beneficial. Also, Kashmir is a very strategic location for the academy since the weather matches with European countries where most competitions are held. This is a great step towards improving water sports in India."