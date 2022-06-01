More Sports

Sportspersons pay tribute to singer KK

Tributes are pouring in for KK, the iconic singer and musician, from eminent sporting personalities.

Kolkata 01 June, 2022 11:47 IST
KK

Playback singer KK at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Tuesday.   -  PTI

Well-known singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. The 53-year-old artist was in the city for a performance at Nazrul Mancha.

Soon after the programme, the singer complained of feeling unwell when he was returning to his hotel around 10.30 p.m. He was declared dead on arrival at a city hospital. (Read more here)

The tragic news has not only shaken his fans to the core, but has also shocked the sports world. Here are a few sporting icons who have paid tribute to the iconic artist.

