Sportspersons pay tribute to singer KK

Well-known singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. The 53-year-old artist was in the city for a performance at Nazrul Mancha.

Soon after the programme, the singer complained of feeling unwell when he was returning to his hotel around 10.30 p.m. He was declared dead on arrival at a city hospital. (Read more here)

The tragic news has not only shaken his fans to the core, but has also shocked the sports world. Here are a few sporting icons who have paid tribute to the iconic artist.

Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music.

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/5V7FybYMnQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2022

Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 31, 2022

No conversation about growing up, and the 90s, is ever complete without KK and his songs.

Every one of them has a specific memory or a time in our lives, associated with it.

Woke up with shock and sorrow at his passing away. Strangely, will turn to his music for solace. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 1, 2022

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

