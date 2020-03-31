More Sports Coronavirus LIVE tracker, updates: German Football League announces task force The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 41,200 people and spread across 201 countries. We provide you the live updates of how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 March, 2020 23:17 IST REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The decision to suspend the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga seasons until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic was ratified on Tuesday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 March, 2020 23:17 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, taking the lives of over 41,200 people, and spreading across 201 countries.The biggest news for the world of sport is the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to March 23, 2021. Several other tournaments, including the IPL, Premier League and French Open have been postponed.Suspensions or cancellations have also impacted Moto GP, Bundesliga, ATP Tour, La Liga, Euro 2020, BWF Tour, ICC World Test Championship, Copa America, WTA Tour and several Formula One (F1) races among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: