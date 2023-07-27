MP Government announces Junior BGMI Championship to develop esports talent

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced a Junior BGMI Championship, to be held from August 1 to 12.

The esports tournament will be conducted for all players between the ages of 12 and 17 in the country and will be held in both online and offline modes.

The MP State Esports Academy, India’s first esports academy, will accept the top 200 competitors for a full-year coaching program. 160 of them will be from the state while the other 40 will players will be chosen from the other states.

The MP government has also announced plans to build an esports arena in Bhopal.

Registration for the Junior BGMI Championship is open until July 27. Players can register online at the official website of the Madhya Pradesh government.