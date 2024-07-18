MagazineBuy Print

Mahmoud and Spac from 2016 Rio Olympics notified of adverse findings from anti-doping retests

Neither Mahmoud nor Spac, who also failed a drug test at the 2017 European weightlifting championships, will compete at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 21:26 IST , LAUSANNE - 2 MINS READ

File Photo: Mohamed Mahmoud at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
File Photo: Mohamed Mahmoud at the 2016 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
File Photo: Mohamed Mahmoud at the 2016 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Weightlifters Mohamed Mahmoud of Egypt and Alexandr Spac of Moldova have returned adverse analytical findings from retests of samples from the 2016 Rio Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency.

The ITA announced Wednesday that Mahmoud, the bronze medalist in the men’s 77kg division, and Spac, who finished fifth, each tested positive for a non-specified banned substance from the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list. They have the right to request a B-sample analysis. If a B-sample analysis is not requested, it is considered a doping violation.

Neither Mahmoud nor Spac, who also failed a drug test at the 2017 European weightlifting championships, will compete at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The gold medalist from that division while setting a world record, Nijat Rahimov of Kazakhstan was already disqualified for doping two years ago. Eight years ago, Mahmoud questioned Rahimov, saying at the time, “Maybe after some doping controls, some things will change.”

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Defending decathlon world champion LePage withdraws due to herniated disc

Doping troubles have dogged weightlifting to the point the IOC threatened to remove it from the Olympic program beginning in 2028. It been confirmed for the Los Angeles Olympics after leadership changes and attempted reforms, but drug testing will be heavily scrutinized in Paris.

The medals from 2016 have yet to be re-allocated. China’s Lyu Xiaojun is in line for what would be his third Olympic gold medal. Pending the final rulings on Mahmoud and Spac, Chatuphum Chinnawong of Thailand and Andrés Caicedo of Colombia would be in line for silver and bronze after initially placing fourth and sixth, respectively.

