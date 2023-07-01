MFN 12 LIVE streaming info: Preview, fight cards of Matrix Fight Night

Matrix Fight Night returns on Sunday at the Noida indoor stadium in Uttar Pradesh, which will present an opportunity for 11 Indian fighters to showcase their potential.

In the main event, Angad Bisht will square off against Hugo Paiva of Brazil to defend his flyweight title.

The originally scheduled main event featherweight title bout between India’s Sanjeet Budhwar and Mochamed Machaev of Austria, has been scrapped after the Indian pulled out of the event due to an unspecified sickness.

In the women’s strawweight division, India highest ranked female MMA fighter, Puja Tomar, will fight Huang Feier of China to defend her belt.

Pawan Maan Singh will also compete in the upcoming MFN event and will be fighting for the first time since his ‘Road to UFC’ campaign, which ended abruptly with a loss to Jeka Saragih.