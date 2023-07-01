MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

MFN 12 LIVE streaming info: Preview, fight cards of Matrix Fight Night

In the main event, Angad Bisht will square off against Hugo Paiva of Brazil to defend his flyweight title.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 01:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(Representative Image) Pawan Maan Singh will also compete in the upcoming MFN event and will be fighting for the first time since his ‘Road to UFC’ campaign, which ended abruptly with a loss to Jeka Saragih. 
(Representative Image) Pawan Maan Singh will also compete in the upcoming MFN event and will be fighting for the first time since his ‘Road to UFC’ campaign, which ended abruptly with a loss to Jeka Saragih.  | Photo Credit: Michael Campanella
Matrix Fight Night returns on Sunday at the Noida indoor stadium in Uttar Pradesh, which will present an opportunity for 11 Indian fighters to showcase their potential.

The originally scheduled main event featherweight title bout between India’s Sanjeet Budhwar and Mochamed Machaev of Austria, has been scrapped after the Indian pulled out of the event due to an unspecified sickness.

In the women’s strawweight division, India highest ranked female MMA fighter, Puja Tomar, will fight Huang Feier of China to defend her belt.

Pawan Maan Singh will also compete in the upcoming MFN event and will be fighting for the first time since his ‘Road to UFC’ campaign, which ended abruptly with a loss to Jeka Saragih. 

MFN 12 FULL SCHEDULE
MAIN CARD
Flyweight Title Fight: Angad Bisht vs. Hugo Paiva
Women’s Strawweight Title Fight: Puja Tomar vs. Huang Feier
Bantamweight: Chungreng Koren vs. Chaitanya Gavali
Featherweight: Rahul Thapa vs. Avizo Lanamai
Featherweight: Shyamanand vs. Mido Mohamed
Lightweight: Neeraj Panghal vs. Digamber Singh Rawat
Light Heavyweight: Pawan Maan Singh vs. Sandeep Dahiya
PRELIMS
Lightweight: Gurtej Singh vs. Edukondal Rao
Strawweight: Sonam Zomba vs. Jojo Rajkumari
Featherweight: Dushyant Singh vs. Anthony Syiem
Flyweight: Aminder Bisht vs. Abhimanyu Rai
Streaming information
The Matrix Fight Night can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on subscription basis. The event starts at 6:00pm IST on Saturday, July 1.

