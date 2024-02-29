NBA roundup: LeBron James, Lakers rally with big 4th quarter to stun Clippers 116-112

LeBron James scored 19 of his 34 points during a brilliant fourth quarter, leading the Los Angeles Lakers back from a 21-point deficit for a dramatic 116-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Kawhi Leonard missed a 12-footer with five seconds to play, and James threw a long pass to Cam Reddish for a dunk that punctuated a stunning victory for the Lakers in these Los Angeles rivals’ final regular-season game as co-tenants of their downtown arena.

The 39-year-old James was the center of it all, hitting five of his season-high seven 3-pointers while outscoring the Clippers by himself in the fourth quarter (19-16). He either scored or assisted on 11 of the Lakers’ 13 baskets in the final period.

The Clippers led 98-77 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but James led a 29-8 run in just 7:34. The Lakers won three of four over the Clippers this season, winning the season series for the first time since 2011-12.

Davis had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, while Russell had 18 and Hachimura added 17.

Leonard scored 26 points and James Harden had 23 points and nine assists for the Clippers, who have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 23. The Clippers played without All-Star Paul George, who missed his second straight game with a sore left knee, and starting center Ivica Zubac, who was ill.

NUGGETS 117, KINGS 96

Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in just three quarters for his fourth straight triple-double and Denver beat short-handed Sacramento.

Jokic had his 19th triple-double of the season as Denver avoided losing all four games to Sacramento this season. Murray made 13 of 16 shots, including 5 of 6 3-point attempts, to help the Nuggets win their fourth straight since the All-Star break.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was scratched from the lineup about an hour before tip-off because of a left knee contusion. He went through pregame warmups before being ruled out.

Domantas Sabonis, the NBA triple-double leader with 21, was held to 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Keegan Murray scored 21 points for Sacramento.

READ | NBA roundup: Cavs’ Max Strus hits half-court winner at buzzer

Denver trailed 47-32 early in the second quarter and outscored the Kings 68-22 over the next 18:21 to lead by 32. Jokic completed the 124th triple-double of his career when he fed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a corner 3-pointer that made it 100-68 with 1:14 left in the third quarter.

MAVERICKS 136, RAPTORS 125

Luka Doncic had 30 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds on his 25th birthday for his 11th triple-double of the season and Dallas beat Toronto.

Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas

Doncic shot 11 for 23, going just 1 of 8 from 3-point range, as Dallas snapped a two-game skid. He went 7 for 9 at the foul line.

Immanuel Quickley scored a season-high 28 points and RJ Barrett had 26 points for Toronto. The Raptors lost for the first time in four games since the All-Star break.

BULLS 132, CAVALIERS 123, OT

DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Andre Drummond had 26 rebounds and Chicago outlasted Cleveland in double overtime Wednesday night.

DeRozan scored 16 points in the 10 extra minutes. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 13 rebounds and Drummond had 17 points to help the Bulls rebound from a loss to lowly Detroit to beat one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.

The Cavaliers were coming off a wild 121-119 victory over Dallas, with Max Strus hitting a 59-footer as time expired. Evan Mobley led Cleveland with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Darius Garland scored 23 while making 7 of 14 3s. Donovan Mitchell finished with 19 points, but the Cavaliers came up short after winning 12 of 15.

TIMBERWOLVES 110, GRIZZLIES 101

Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 34 points in the third quarter, helping Minnesota beat Memphis for the outright Western Conference lead.

Naz Reid provided a spark off the Minnesota bench with 19 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Timberwolves (42-17) have won three straight and lead Oklahoma City by a half-game in the West.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

PACERS 123, PELICANS 114

Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 13 assists — four on late consecutive possessions — and Indiana beat New Orleans.

The teams will complete the home-and-home set Friday night in New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram had 30 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans.