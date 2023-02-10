NBA: Milwaukee Bucks rolls to win over LeBron James-less LA Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched its longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday.

The Bucks overcame an eight-point halftime deficit, blitzing the short-handed Lakers in the third quarter with a 38-23 advantage. Antetokounmpo fueled the pivotal period with 5-of-7 shooting from the floor, leading to 15 points.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points off the Milwaukee bench, and Jrue Holiday finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Holiday shot 6-for-10 from the field in the third quarter and 7-for-11 for the entire second half. His resurgence after intermission proved integral to Milwaukee taking over, as he sank just 1 of 5 shots before halftime.

The Bucks had to overcome inconsistent shooting as a team, finishing just 45-for-99 (45.5 percent) from the floor on the night and 12-for-47 (25.5 percent) from 3-point range.

Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen scored all 12 of his points on 4-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc. He was the only Buck to make more than two 3-point attempts.

Troy Brown Jr. and Austin Reaves each shot 3-for-4 from outside for the Lakers en route to 11 and 18 points, respectively, but they accounted for all but one of Los Angeles’ made attempts from deep.

Playing without LeBron James -- sitting out to rest an ankle injury inflamed after he set the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday -- the Lakers got a team-high 25 points from Dennis Schroder. Anthony Davis finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, but he was limited in crunch time due to foul trouble.

Sitting out the game on the Los Angeles bench with James were a host of newly acquired Lakers, including D’Angelo Russell, added from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade this week.

Reserve Lonnie Walker IV scored 15 points for Los Angeles.