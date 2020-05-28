IOA president Batra’s father tests positive for coronavirus

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra’s father has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two of his attendants and as many security guards posted at his house.

The IOA President shared the development in a statement and said he would be in self-quarantine at home for the next 17 days.

“My father has been found to be COVID-19 positive, and we got him admitted in Batra Hospital in COVID dedicated ward/floor on 25th May,” Batra informed.

Batra said that perhaps his father got infected through an attendant, who joined them recently.

“We are five of our family who stay here plus 13 staff who work in our house and stay in-house staff quarters. We got COVID-19 tests done for everyone at our home and except above 5 all other of us came negative,” he said.

He also informed that he got all his staff members — both at Faridabad and New Delhi offices — tested after they rejoined office and one of them has also returned positive.

Batra said he and others in quarantine will undergo another COVID-19 test on June 3 or 4.