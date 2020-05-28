More Sports More Sports IOA president Batra’s father tests positive for coronavirus Narinder Batra shared the development in a statement and said he would be in self-quarantine at home for the next 17 days. PTI New Delhi 28 May, 2020 22:14 IST IOA chief Narinder Batra self-quarantine at home for the next 17 days. - PTI PTI New Delhi 28 May, 2020 22:14 IST Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra’s father has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two of his attendants and as many security guards posted at his house.The IOA President shared the development in a statement and said he would be in self-quarantine at home for the next 17 days.“My father has been found to be COVID-19 positive, and we got him admitted in Batra Hospital in COVID dedicated ward/floor on 25th May,” Batra informed.Batra said that perhaps his father got infected through an attendant, who joined them recently.READ | Batra defends decision to dissolve IOA Ethics Commission “We are five of our family who stay here plus 13 staff who work in our house and stay in-house staff quarters. We got COVID-19 tests done for everyone at our home and except above 5 all other of us came negative,” he said.He also informed that he got all his staff members — both at Faridabad and New Delhi offices — tested after they rejoined office and one of them has also returned positive.Batra said he and others in quarantine will undergo another COVID-19 test on June 3 or 4. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.