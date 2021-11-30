National Billiards and Snooker Championship: Amee records 2nd successive win, Pankaj seals knockout berth

Amee Kamani came from behind against Pooja Galundi to record her second successive victory in the best-of-5-frame Ladies 6-Red snooker competition in the 88th National Billiards and Snooker Championship here.

Amee bounced back in style after losing the opening frame. She potted confidently and hardly provided many opportunities for Pooja and went on to pocket the next three frames on the trot to clinch a deserving 32-42, 57-04, 42-22, and 33-18 verdict.

READ : National Billiards and Snooker C'ships : Pankaj survives; Amee, Ishika sail into second round

Meanwhile, ace cueist Pankaj Advani had a routine day in office as he steadily defeated Vinayak Agarwal of Uttar Pradesh 4-2 in the best-of-7-frame Men’s 6-Red round-robin league.

Advani was always in control and produced small breaks of 40 and 37 in the third and sixth frames respectively to register a 40-11, 14-34, 69-00, 01-54, 43-07, and 37-25 victory.