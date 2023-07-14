National championships in diving and water polo in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association will conduct the 39th sub-junior and 49th junior National championships in water polo and diving events at the SDAT Aquatic Complex in Velachery here from July 18 to 22.

Around 20 States, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, will be participating.

The age categories are: Diving: Group-1 (16, 17 & 18 boys and girls); Group-2 (14 & 15 boys and girls); Group-3 (12 & 13 boys and girls). Water polo: juniors (boys and girls) born in the year 2006 and after are eligible to take part. Moreover, the National junior water polo championships in Chennai will be a selection meet for Junior Asian water polo championships.