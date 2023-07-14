MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

National championships in diving and water polo in Chennai

Around 20 States, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, will be participating.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 16:01 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit: Harry How / GETTY IMAGES 
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit: Harry How / GETTY IMAGES 

The Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association will conduct the 39th sub-junior and 49th junior National championships in water polo and diving events at the SDAT Aquatic Complex in Velachery here from July 18 to 22.

Around 20 States, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, will be participating.

The age categories are:
Diving: Group-1 (16, 17 & 18 boys and girls); Group-2 (14 & 15 boys and girls); Group-3 (12 & 13 boys and girls).
Water polo: juniors (boys and girls) born in the year 2006 and after are eligible to take part. Moreover, the National junior water polo championships in Chennai will be a selection meet for Junior Asian water polo championships.

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
