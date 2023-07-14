National championships in diving and water polo in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association will conduct the 39th sub-junior and 49th junior National championships in water polo and diving events at the SDAT Aquatic Complex in Velachery here from July 18 to 22.
Around 20 States, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, will be participating.
The age categories are:
Diving: Group-1 (16, 17 & 18 boys and girls); Group-2 (14 & 15 boys and girls); Group-3 (12 & 13 boys and girls).
Water polo: juniors (boys and girls) born in the year 2006 and after are eligible to take part. Moreover, the National junior water polo championships in Chennai will be a selection meet for Junior Asian water polo championships.
Latest on Sportstar
- Manika Batra: ‘Strategising for every game proving beneficial’
- BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
- Tuchel: Chelsea end too early for me, but it was out of my hands
- Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live updates: Djokovic vs Sinner at 6 PM; Alcaraz vs Medvedev later on
- IPL auction: Full breakdown of purse remaining for 10 teams ahead of mega auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE