National Sports Awards: Idea mooted for seperate para awards

Sensing the urgent need to review the parameters designed for the selection committee to recommend names for the National Sports Awards, the Sports Ministry is aiming to bring about some welcome changes.



Some of the jury members were keen on setting appropriate norms for judging performances, separately in team and individual events. Some others sought parity in treating performers from Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines. Further, the stress was also on seperate awards for para athletes and those excelling in indigenious disciplines.



One imminent jury member suggested a separate set of awards, other than Dronacharya awards, for coaches who work at the grassroot level and harness raw talent into potential champions. The two-day meeting ended by recommending a longer list of awardees on Tuesday than ever before.

Changes cannot be ruled out after Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reviews these recommendations.



Recommended names for various awards:



Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award (5): Rohit Sharma (cricket), Vinesh Phogat (wrestling), Manika Batra (table tennis), Rani Rampal (hockey) and Mariyappan Thangavelu (Para high jump).



Arjuna Award: (27): Atanu Das (archery), Deepak Hooda (kabaddi), Deepika Thakur (hockey), Divij Sharan (tennis), Ishant Sharma (cricket), Akashdeep Singh (hockey), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), Manu Bhaker (shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (shooting), Manish Kaushik (boxing), Sandesh Jhinghan (football), Dattu Bhokanal (rowing), Rahul

Aware (wrestling), Dutee Chand (athletics), Deepti Sharma (cricket), Shiva Keshavan (winter sports), Madhurika Patkar (table tennis), Manish Narwal (para shooter), Sandeep Chaudhary (para athlete), Suyash Jadhav (para swimmer), Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (badminton), Vishesh Bharguvanshi (basketball), Ajay Sawant (tent

pegging), Aditi Ashok (golf), Sarika Kale (kho kho), Divya Kakran (wrestling).



Note: The selection committee decided to forward the names of Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Sakshi Malik (wrestling) to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to decide.



Dronacharya award (5): Jaspal Rana (shooting), Jude Felix (hockey), Yogesh Malviya (mallakhamb), Gaurav Khanna (para badminton) and Kuldeep Handoo (wushu); Lifetime Category (8): Dharmendra Tiwari (archery), Purshottam Rai (athletics), Shiv Singh (boxing), Romesh Pathania (hockey), K. K. Hooda (kabaddi), Vijay Munishwar (para powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (tennis) and O. P. Dahiya (wrestling).



Dhyan Chand Award (14): Jincy Philips (athletics), Kuldeep Singh Bhullar (athletics), Trupti Murgunde (badminton), Pradeep Gandhe (badminton), N. Usha (boxing), Lakha Singh (boxing), Sukhwinder Singh Sandhu (football), Ajeet Singh (hockey), Manpreet Singh (kabaddi), Manjeet Singh (rowing), Sachin Nag (posthumously, swimming), Nandan

Bal (tennis), Netar Pal Hooda (wrestling) and J. Ranjit Kumar (para athletics)



Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar (6): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Air Force Sports Board, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Army Sports Institute, Lakshya Institute and International Institute of Sports Management.