National Sports Awards: Last date for nominations extended to July 5

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday extended the deadline for submitting the nominations for the annual National Sports Awards by one week to July 5.

Originally, the deadline for the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to send their nominations for the same was June 28.

"Last date for receipt of nomination has been extended from 28th June, 2021 to July 5, 2021," a Sports Ministry circular stated.

A lot of NSFs, including tennis, boxing and wrestling federartions, have already sent their nominations while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to send its list within a couple of days.

The Odisha government has officially recommended international sprinter Dutee Chand's name for the Khel Ratna award.