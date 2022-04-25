More Sports More Sports SFI announces National Stand Up Paddle Championships The National Stand-up Paddling Championships, featuring reigning National Champions Sekar Patchai & Tanvi Jagadish, will be held at Palkbay, Rameswaram on April 28 and 29. Team Sportstar RAMESWARAM 25 April, 2022 16:38 IST The National Stand-up Paddling Championships, featuring reigning National Champions Sekar Patchai & Tanvi Jagadish, will be held at Palkbay, Rameswaram on April 28 and 29. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar RAMESWARAM 25 April, 2022 16:38 IST Surfing Federation of India, the governing body for the sport of surfing & stand-up paddling (SUP), has announced the Palkbay National Stand-up Paddling Championships. The two-day event will be held at Palkbay, Rameswaram on April 28 and 29. Top Stand-up Paddlers of India & reigning National Champions Sekar Patchai & Tanvi Jagadish will be seen in action to defend their title along with other participants from both men & women and Groms (U16).The National Championship will be played across three categories viz; Sprint (200m), Technical (2 km) & Distance (12 km). There will also be an open category race for non-ranking athletes to test their paddle strength and speed in the Sprints class of racing. There will also be a strong show of strength in Groms (U16) from regional fishing hamlets who have been training under the outreach of the Ocean Ambassadors Foundation in Rameswaram. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :