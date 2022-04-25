SFI announces National Stand Up Paddle Championships

Surfing Federation of India, the governing body for the sport of surfing & stand-up paddling (SUP), has announced the Palkbay National Stand-up Paddling Championships. The two-day event will be held at Palkbay, Rameswaram on April 28 and 29.

Top Stand-up Paddlers of India & reigning National Champions Sekar Patchai & Tanvi Jagadish will be seen in action to defend their title along with other participants from both men & women and Groms (U16).

The National Championship will be played across three categories viz; Sprint (200m), Technical (2 km) & Distance (12 km). There will also be an open category race for non-ranking athletes to test their paddle strength and speed in the Sprints class of racing.

There will also be a strong show of strength in Groms (U16) from regional fishing hamlets who have been training under the outreach of the Ocean Ambassadors Foundation in Rameswaram.