NBA: Lakers guard Gabe Vincent out for at least 2 months after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery

The Lakers announced that Vincent had the surgery Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in eight weeks.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 09:02 IST , EL SEGUNDO - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Gabe Vincent of the Los Angeles Lakers in action.
FILE PHOTO: Gabe Vincent of the Los Angeles Lakers in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gabe Vincent of the Los Angeles Lakers in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent will be out for at least two more months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The Lakers announced that Vincent had the surgery Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in eight weeks.

Vincent has appeared in only five games since signing with the Lakers in the offseason to be its backup point guard. He played in the Lakers’ first four games of the season in October, but then missed 23 straight with knee pain.

He returned to play 14 minutes against Chicago on Dec. 20, but was quickly shut down again.

Also read | Nuggets forward Gordon sidelined with dog bite injuries

Vincent spent his first four NBA seasons with the Miami Heat, scoring a career-high 9.4 points per game last season with 2.5 assists and 33.4% shooting on 3-pointers.

The Lakers has struggled for a consistent rotation at guard due to Vincent’s absence, D’Angelo Russell’s inconsistency and Max Christie’s unimpressive play. It has been forced to try several new rotations and to put the ball in LeBron James’ hands as its primary playmaker more frequently.

Los Angeles has lost six of eight since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Lakers hosts Charlotte on Thursday night.

Related Topics

Gabe Vincent /

Los Angeles Lakers /

NBA 2023-24

