MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic wants to emulate Tom Brady and play on into his 40s

Quarterback Brady played 23 seasons in the National Football League, winning seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finally calling it quits at the age of 45 earlier this year.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 08:23 IST , RIYADH - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action.
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic has no plans to hang up his racket any time soon and is hoping he might be able to emulate American football great Tom Brady by extending his career well past his 40th birthday, the 36-year-old Serbian said on Tuesday.

Quarterback Brady played 23 seasons in the National Football League, winning seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finally calling it quits at the age of 45 earlier this year.

World number one Djokovic, who is preparing for the start of his 22nd season as a professional by playing an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Riyadh on Wednesday, said he had already learned plenty from Brady.

“Tom Brady is a great example of a champion in his sport and someone that has had such a great career and longevity,” the 24-times Grand Slam champion told reporters in the Saudi capital.

“He has put a lot of hours and a lot of time into self-care, into recovery, into making sure that in a way every aspect of his body and mind is covered so that he can have a long-lasting, successful career.

“I know him personally and I learned a lot from him, from his example, and hopefully I can have a career that goes up to 40 or maybe even beyond - let’s see.”

Brady was in Djokovic’s box at Roland Garros in June to watch his friend win the French Open, one of three Grand Slam trophies the Serbian captured in 2023 along with the Australian and U.S. Open titles.

Also read | United Cup 2024: Schedule, format, prize money, captains

“I feel great in my own body right now and I’ve been playing some really high-quality tennis,” Djokovic added.

“2023 was one of the best seasons I’ve had in my life and why stop while you’re still playing great? So I’ll keep going and take (each) year, one by one, and see how far I go.”

Alcaraz beat the Serbian in a five-set thriller to win this year’s other Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and Djokovic welcomed the rise of the 20-year-old Spaniard, especially as Roger Federer has retired and Rafa Nadal is entering his last season.

“Our era is coming to an end, but you have Alcaraz emerging which is great, and I was very happy that I had four very good matches with him this year,” Djokovic said.

“Each match attracted a lot of attention, we had a lot of great highlights and it’s good, it’s good for our sport.”

Djokovic will make his final preparations for a tilt at an 11th Australian Open title by representing his country in the United Cup in Perth and Sydney in the first week of the new year.

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Tom Brady /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic wants to emulate Tom Brady and play on into his 40s
    Reuters
  2. SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. From Sania Mirza to Stuart Broad, here are the top 10 retirements of 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. From Bishan Singh Bedi to Bobby Charlton, here are 10 sportspersons who passed away in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 2023 Wrapped: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
    Siddanth Nair
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic wants to emulate Tom Brady and play on into his 40s
    Reuters
  2. United Cup 2024: Schedule, format, prize money, captains
    Team Sportstar
  3. When will four Grand Slams be played in 2024: Dates and venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. ITF women’s tennis: Sahaja Yamalapalli beats second seed Ekaterina Makarova in final
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. AITA loses appeal in ITF tribunal, Indian Davis Cup team will have to travel to Pakistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic wants to emulate Tom Brady and play on into his 40s
    Reuters
  2. SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. From Sania Mirza to Stuart Broad, here are the top 10 retirements of 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. From Bishan Singh Bedi to Bobby Charlton, here are 10 sportspersons who passed away in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 2023 Wrapped: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
    Siddanth Nair
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment