United Cup 2024: Schedule, format, prize money, captains

The second edition of the United Cup, the ATP and WTA tours’ joint venture, begins on Friday with prize money and ranking points at stake.

The mixed teams United Cup will feature 18 countries, divided into six groups of three each, competing in Perth and Sydney till January 3 before the majority of the knockout fixtures being played solely in Sydney.

Top-seeded Poland, led by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, will be up against Spain and Brazil in Group A. Group B comprises Greece, Canada and Chile.

Defending champion USA has been drawn to face Great Britain and Australia in Group C

Italy, last year’s runner-up, takes on France and Germany in Group D.

Prize money The tournament offers 10 million USD in prize money. Ranking Points Up to 500 ATP and 500 WTA rankings points are up for grabs.

In Group E, Novak Djokovic’s Serbia will be up against Czechia and China while Group F features Croatia, Norway and the Netherlands.

Australian Open, the first Major of the year, begins on January 15, a week after the United Cup.