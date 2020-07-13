More Sports More Sports NFL: Washington to retire Redskins name and logo NFL's Washington team has decided to retire Redskins from its name and logo following pressure from sponsors and criticism. Reuters 13 July, 2020 20:41 IST Washington Redskins said on July 3 that it would conduct a thorough review of the club's name. - reuters Reuters 13 July, 2020 20:41 IST The NFL's Washington team said on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to scrap a name long criticized as racist by Native American rights groups.Team owner Dan Snyder had previously said he would not change the name under any circumstances but softened his stance after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's Landover, Maryland, stadium, urged the NFL club to rebrand.The team said on July 3 the club would conduct a thorough review of the club's name.“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” said the NFL team in a statement.The team did not provide a time line for when the review would be completed. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.