No Olympic-bound athlete among 24 who tested COVID-19 positive at NCOE Bhopal

Twenty four athletes and 12 support staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal. However, none of the athletes who tested positive for the virus are Olympics-bound.

"Precautionary Covid tests were conducted at the National Centre of Excellence, Bhopal, on April 3 (Saturday) and on April 6 (Tuesday). In the two tests conducted, a total of 36 people have tested positive for Covid, out of whom 24 are athletes, and the other 12 who are staff of NCOE. However, none of the athletes who have tested positive are Olympic-bound. Some of the athletes who tested positive had returned from competitions of Wushu and Judo," SAI said in a statement.

"It is SAI's utmost effort to ensure containment of the spread of virus. Therefore, the athletes who tested positive have been shifted to hospital as a precautionary measure. None of the athletes are critical. In view of the growing Covid cases across the country, the Sports Authority of India has issued a circular to all NCOEs to following the existing SOP more stringently with stress on conducting regular precautionary tests for athletes," it added.

The development comes a week after 30 sportspersons and support staff across disciplines tested COVID-19 positive after 741 precautionary tests were conducted at the National Centres of Excellence in Patiala and Bengaluru. However, the positive results in both the centres did not include any Tokyo Olympic-bound athlete.