On This Day: From Juve's Serie A triumph to Schumacher's San Marino GP win

With the live sporting action around the world forced to go on an indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, here's a blast from the past and a chance to re-live some of the most memorable moments on this day.

MOTOGP - 1997

Reigning 500cc world champion Michael Doohan of Australia raises his arm in jubilation during his victory lap after winning the Japanese MotoGP race in Suzuka.

Doohan, who won five world championships, had the most successful year of his career in 1997, winning 12 of the 15 races and finishing second in two others.

The final round -- his home race -- should have been nothing more than a “victory lap” for Doohan, who had already sealed the title, but he lost control and skidded off the track while trying to negotiate a turn when he was in the lead.

SWIMMING -1998

Former East German swimmer Christiane Knacke-Sommer tries to cover the lens of a photographer as she arrives at the Berlin-Moabit court as first witness for a doping trial.

Knacke-Sommer was the first woman to swim the 100 metres butterfly in less than a minute in 1977 but later admitted to using steroids against her will after her coach Rolf Glaeser added pills to her daily diet.

She voluntarily returned her 1980 Olympics bronze medal and was a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit against numerous former coaches who were involved in a state-sponsored doping scandal.

FORMULA ONE- 2003

Ferrari's Michael Schumacher is overcome with emotion on the winners podium after claiming victory in the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola just hours after his mother Elisabeth, who was in a coma, died in Cologne.

Michael and his younger brother Ralf had flown by private jet to visit her on Saturday before returning for the race where both had qualified on the front of the grid.

While Ralf finished fourth in his Williams-BMW, Michael beat Kimi Raikkonen and teammate Rubens Barrichello to the chequered flag. None of the drivers sprayed champagne on the podium.

MARATHON- 2009

Deriba Merga of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 113th Boston Marathon.

Merga finished in two hours, eight minutes and 42 seconds ahead of Kenya's Daniel Rono and the United States' Ryan Hall. Merga's triumph also broke a three-year winning streak for Kenya's Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot.

FOOTBALL- 2013

Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio reacts after his team's 1-0 Premier League home win over Everton at the Stadium of Light.

Di Canio had been appointed manager -- amid opposition to his political beliefs -- less than a month earlier and he was tasked with keeping the club in the top flight.

Sunderland won only two games under Di Canio that season -- including victory over local rival Newcastle United -- but it was enough to ensure survival with a 17th-placed finish.

BODYBUILDING -2013

Feng Qing Yu, 61, prepares to compete in a bodybuilding competition in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province.

In a country where bodybuilding is not a very popular sport, categories range from “Mr. Fitness man” to “Grand Old man” -- a competition for male participants over the age of 50.

Yu's older brother Feng Qing Ji, 69, was also in contention for the medal and 1,000 Chinese Yuan ($141.42) prize which ultimately went to 57-year-old Jin He.

FIGURE SKATING -2017

Zijun Li of China competes in the women's short program at the ISU World Team Trophy competition in Tokyo, Japan.

She finished ninth in the short program, which was won by Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva, but fared a bit better in the free skate program to be ranked seventh.

Host Japan led the overall standings for men and women with 109 points, four points ahead of runner-up Russia.

TENNIS -2017

Serbia's second seed Novak Djokovic plays a shot to Pablo Carreno Busta during his three-set victory over the Spaniard in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Belgian David Goffin, leading to a split with his coach and fitness team in a bid to rediscover his winning touch.

The year 2017 proved to be a disappointing one for Djokovic, who won only two ATP 250 titles before he withdrew from tournaments in the latter part of the season to recover from an elbow injury.

FOOTBALL- 2019

Juventus players celebrate with coach Massimiliano Allegri after the Turin club sealed the Italian league title with a 2-1 home win over Fiorentina.

Juve led the standings from matchday two and never looked back, sealing its eighth consecutive Serie A title, with Napoli finishing second 11 points behind.

Allegri would leave the club at the end of the season having won five consecutive league titles and four Italian cups. He also led the club to two Champions League finals during his stint, finishing runner-up on both occasions.

FOOTBALL -2019

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy celebrates his goal in a 2-2 Premier League draw with West Ham United.

Vardy had struggled to get on the scoresheet regularly under former manager Claude Puel but rediscovered his scoring touch for new boss Brendan Rodgers who was appointed in February.

After Rodgers' arrival, Vardy scored 11 of his 18 league goals that season in his last 11 games.