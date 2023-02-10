More Sports

NBA: Orlando Magic beats West-leading Denver Nuggets with balanced effort

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Cole Anthony and Bol Bol scored 17 apiece in Orlando Magic’s 115-104 win over Denver Nuggets.

Reuters
10 February, 2023 10:36 IST
10 February, 2023 10:36 IST
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes after a tipped pass in front of Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar (31) during the first half of the NBA game on Thursday in Orlando.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes after a tipped pass in front of Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar (31) during the first half of the NBA game on Thursday in Orlando. | Photo Credit: AP

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Cole Anthony and Bol Bol scored 17 apiece in Orlando Magic’s 115-104 win over Denver Nuggets.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Cole Anthony and Bol Bol scored 17 apiece and the host Orlando Magic beat the Denver Nuggets 115-104 on Thursday night.

Moritz Wagner scored 12 points, Paolo Banchero had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Suggs also scored 11 points and Franz Wagner added 10 points for Orlando. The Magic won for the third time in four games.

Also Read
NBA: Josh Hart joins Jalen Brunson on Knicks ahead of visit to 76ers

Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 37 points and added 14 rebounds, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 12 rebounds and Michael Porter Jr. finished with 12 for Denver.

Jamal Murray missed his third straight game and second due to right knee inflammation for the Nuggets on Thursday.

The Nuggets scored the first 12 points of the game but Orlando quickly recovered and led 29-26 after one quarter. The Magic built the lead to 52-36 midway through the second quarter, but Denver closed the gap to 65-55 at halftime.

Orlando built its lead to 74-60 on a dunk by Markelle Fultz early in the third quarter but the Nuggets started to creep back into it.

Jokic hit a running dunk and fed Gordon for a 3-pointer, Gordon dunked and Jokic hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. After Franz Wagner’s layup made it 82-72 Gordon and Jokic scored four points apiece during an 8-0 run that cut the deficit to 82-78.

Denver got as close as three but the Magic took an 89-84 lead into the fourth.

Anthony scored seven points early in the final quarter, pushing the lead to 98-86 with 9:14 left. Bol scored seven straight points to give Orlando a 107-88 lead with 6:05 left.

Jokic racked up seven straight Denver points to get within 109-95, and after Moritz Wagner missed a layup Bruce Brown made a floater to cut the deficit to 12 with 4:36 left.

The teams traded misses before Gordon hit a running layup. Carter’s layup made it a 12-point game again and the Magic closed it out.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us