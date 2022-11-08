More Sports

Pankaj Advani reaches World Snooker championship knockouts

India’s Pankaj Advani was undefeat in all of his three group matches as he progressed to the knockout stage of the World men’s Snooker Championship in Turkey.

PTI
08 November, 2022 13:26 IST
08 November, 2022 13:26 IST
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, 24/04/2019 : Pankaj Advani in action during Asian Snooker Tour at KSBA in Bengaluru on April 24, 2019. Photo : Sudhakara Jain

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, 24/04/2019 : Pankaj Advani in action during Asian Snooker Tour at KSBA in Bengaluru on April 24, 2019. Photo : Sudhakara Jain | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

India’s Pankaj Advani was undefeat in all of his three group matches as he progressed to the knockout stage of the World men’s Snooker Championship in Turkey.

India’s leading cueist Pankaj Advani won all his group matches to qualify for the knockout stage of the World men’s snooker championship in Antalya, Turkey.

In the first match of group K, Advani defeated local player Abdurrahman Yilmaz, scoring two breaks of 64 and 51 in second and third frames respectively to notch a 3-0 (62-2, 117-8, 75-15) win.

The Indian was up against Ahmed Samir of Egypt in the second game and he scored a break of 62 in the second frame en route to sealing a 3-0 (57-23, 80-34, 61-22) win.

His third match was against Marko Reijers of the Netherlands. Though there was no break, but Advani curtailed Marko on single digit scoring to win 3-0 (73-01, 78-03, 66-01).

The knockout stage shall begin from Wednesday.

Advani had claimed his 25th world title after beating compatriot Sourav Kothari in the billiards final at the World Championships in Kuala Lumpur last month.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us