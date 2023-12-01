MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gas leak detected at 2024 Olympic Village site, says police

A gas leak was detected on the construction site of the Paris 2024 Olympic Village while International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was visiting the area on Friday, police said.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 18:01 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, center, and Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet, right, arrive to visit the Olympic Village.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, center, and Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet, right, arrive to visit the Olympic Village. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, center, and Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet, right, arrive to visit the Olympic Village. | Photo Credit: AP

A gas leak was detected on the construction site of the Paris 2024 Olympic Village while International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was visiting the area on Friday, police said.

“There is a gas leak, I had told them not to come here,” a police officer told Reuters as Bach walked nearby with a group of reporters and Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet.

A fire engine was spotted on the scene.

“We actually had the green light (for the visit) from the fire department,” Marion Le Paul, deputy director of SOLIDEO, the company in charge of the Games’ infrastructure, told Reuters.

“These things happen in construction sites and there are strict protocols that we follow.”

Related Topics

Thomas Bach /

International Olympic Committee /

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gas leak detected at 2024 Olympic Village site, says police
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, 4th T20I: Preview, Dream 11 prediction, streaming info; IND v AUS toss at 6:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Kaul’s fifer trumps Karthik’s fighting knock as Punjab ends Tamil Nadu’s winning streak
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 5: Karthik’s 93 in vain as PUN beats TN; MAH wins thriller vs HYD; Karnataka, Mumbai win
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Taijul takes four wickets as Bangladesh closes in on win against New Zealand after Day 4
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Gas leak detected at 2024 Olympic Village site, says police
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cricket into the Olympics - What does it mean for other sports?
    Manisha Malhotra
  4. Syed Modi International: Priyanshu lone Indian in men singles quarters, Treesa-Gayatri too win
    PTI
  5. Tour de France 2025: The opening three stages of the tour to take place in northern France
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gas leak detected at 2024 Olympic Village site, says police
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, 4th T20I: Preview, Dream 11 prediction, streaming info; IND v AUS toss at 6:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Kaul’s fifer trumps Karthik’s fighting knock as Punjab ends Tamil Nadu’s winning streak
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 5: Karthik’s 93 in vain as PUN beats TN; MAH wins thriller vs HYD; Karnataka, Mumbai win
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Taijul takes four wickets as Bangladesh closes in on win against New Zealand after Day 4
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment