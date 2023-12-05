MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sports bodies ask IOC to allow Russians as neutral athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics

The International Olympic Committee still has to make a final ruling on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus, a key ally for Moscow in its offensive on Ukraine, will be permitted to compete next summer.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 21:59 IST , Lausanne - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Paris City Hall, in Paris.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Paris City Hall, in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Paris City Hall, in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

Representatives of international sports federations and national Olympic committees on Tuesday called for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be admitted under a neutral flag for the 2024 Games in Paris “as soon as possible”.

During the Olympic summit in Lausanne, athlete representatives also asked for “clarity” on the issue, according to a statement published after the meeting.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) still has to make a final ruling on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus, a key ally for Moscow in its offensive on Ukraine, will be permitted to compete next summer.

The IOC has repeated its stance that a decision will be taken “at the appropriate time”.

Athletes from the two countries have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine in February of 2022.

However, over the past year a number of Olympic sports have eased restrictions, allowing them to return to competition under certain conditions.

In March, the IOC lifted an outright ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, allowing them to compete as neutral athletes provided they did not support the Ukraine conflict and had no ties to the military.

The IOC on Tuesday “confirmed that the participation of such AINs (individual neutral athletes) in the Olympic Games could happen only under the existing strict conditions”.

“Neither the qualification system developed by the respective International Federations nor the number of allocated quota places to a sport will be changed for AINs with a Russian or Belarusian passport,” it added.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on October 12 for violating the territorial integrity of the membership of Ukraine by recognising illegally annexed territories.

ROC has recognised regional organisations from four Ukrainian territories annexed since Russia’s invasion began in 2022.

Russia’s Olympic body last month launched an appeal against its suspension by the IOC at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In September, officials voted to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at next year’s Paralympics under a neutral flag after deciding against an outright ban.

Related Topics

IOC /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sports bodies ask IOC to allow Russians as neutral athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics
    AFP
  2. Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo surgery for lower back issue
    Team Sportstar
  3. Javier Tebas to remain La Liga president until 2027
    AP
  4. Karun Nair hopes for national comeback after career reset with Vidarbha
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. American team Trackhouse replaces RNF on 2024 MotoGP grid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Sports bodies ask IOC to allow Russians as neutral athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics a ‘considerable challenge’ for bomb disposal squad
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 5: Vivaan win’s men’s trap in National selection trials; Sonal into AITA women’s quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Balance the key for squash star Rohan as bigger challenges await
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. KIIT University bags Best Sports Facility award in CII Sports Business Awards 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sports bodies ask IOC to allow Russians as neutral athletes for 2024 Paris Olympics
    AFP
  2. Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo surgery for lower back issue
    Team Sportstar
  3. Javier Tebas to remain La Liga president until 2027
    AP
  4. Karun Nair hopes for national comeback after career reset with Vidarbha
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. American team Trackhouse replaces RNF on 2024 MotoGP grid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment