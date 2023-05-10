More Sports

Baguettes but no wine: Olympians to eat gourmet in Paris

Bringing a “fun, gourmet and healthy” touch to the plates is key to the job, said Alexandre Mazzia, whose AM restaurant in Marseille earned three Michelin guide stars.

PTI
Paris 10 May, 2023 11:32 IST
Paris 10 May, 2023 11:32 IST
Light chocolate raspberry mousse and crunchy tuile dishes of French chef Stephane Chicheri chief executive of Sodexo Live are displayed during the media conference of Sodexo Live a food and management service group in Paris on May 9, 2023. 

Light chocolate raspberry mousse and crunchy tuile dishes of French chef Stephane Chicheri chief executive of Sodexo Live are displayed during the media conference of Sodexo Live a food and management service group in Paris on May 9, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

Bringing a “fun, gourmet and healthy” touch to the plates is key to the job, said Alexandre Mazzia, whose AM restaurant in Marseille earned three Michelin guide stars.

Some 15,000 athletes will get to feast on fresh baguettes, gourmet dishes and environment-friendly French cuisine — but no wine — when Paris hosts the Summer Olympics next year.

The company tasked with serving 40,000 meals a day at the Olympic Village unveiled Tuesday some of the items on the menu of a sit-down restaurant that plans to serve food created by some of France’s most-renowned chefs.

Also Read
French transgender sprinter decries Olympics ban saying, “We’re being hounded”

Bringing a “fun, gourmet and healthy” touch to the plates is key to the job, said Alexandre Mazzia, whose AM restaurant in Marseille earned three Michelin guide stars. He presented a recipe made of crushed chickpeas with herbs and a smoked fish sauce.

Other chefs unveiled dishes that included an elaborate quinoa risotto and a chocolate mousse with raspberries.

“It’s a pride and an honor to be able to show French tradition and skills,” Mazzia told The Associated Press.

French food services company Sodexo was selected to oversee the catering at the athletes’ village and other sites of the Paris Games. The company was assigned the challenge of making the 2024 Olympics an occasion-appropriate opportunity to explore France’s legendary gastronomy.

“France will invite the world to its table,” said Philipp Würz, who is the catering manager for the Olympics organizing committee. Athletes “know they will eat well here. Our goal is to provide them with high quality food.” The eatery at the Olympic Village, which is meant to be the “biggest restaurant in the world,” is expected to seat 3,500 people.

In addition, athletes will have access to “grab and go” food points, including one dedicated exclusively to French cuisine cooked up by chefs, Sodexo said.

“What I cooked here is poultry, guinea fowl slowly roasted with a nice crayfish jus, very reduced, very intense, with a poulette’ sauce (white sauce), so it’s a kind of creamy, comfort food,” renowned chef Amandine Chaignot, who runs a Paris restaurant, explained.

“I wanted it to be a bit representative of what we do in France so it’s quite gourmand,’” she said.

The Olympic Village also will feature a boulangerie producing French baguettes — recently given U.N. world heritage status — and other breads. Croissants and other pastries will also be available.

One exception will be made to the French way of life, though: No wine, or any form of alcohol, will be offered to Olympians in the village, organizers said. Champagne and liquors will be reserved for reception events.

Stéphane Chicheri, the chef for Sodexo’s venues and sporting events branch, said more than 500 menu items will be available to meet the needs of all sports, special diets, eating habits and religious beliefs.

Another challenge Paris 2024 organizers promised to meet is to make the Games more sustainable and environment-friendly.

In that regard, the main restaurant at the village will use only reusable serving dishes, according to Sodexo.

The company said all meals will be based on seasonal products, and plant-based food will represent one-third of the offerings at the Olympic Village.

All meat, milk products and eggs will be French-produced. Imported items, like bananas and rice, will all be organic or have fair trade certification, Sodexo said.

To avoid waste, goods not consumed will be given to food banks and associations. Food scraps will be turned into compost or used for biogas production, the company said.

Also Read
Ukraine athletes offered funding to train for World Championships

Quality and diversity of food is important because athletes need to be reassured that they’ll find what they need to nourish their bodies, said Hélène Defrance, a competitive sailor who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and now specializes in nutrition.

Still, organizers want the meals to be a convivial moment, in the pure French tradition.

“It’s not only the moment when we really feed our performances and get prepared for competition from a nutritional point of view,” Defrance said.

“It’s also a moment when we regenerate and take a break, some time for exchanges, usually a pleasant moment.” At his gastronomic restaurant in the southern city of Marseille, chef Mazzia is used to greeting many professional athletes, from kayakers and long-distance runners to judo practitioners and French and NBA basketball players.

“They are always surprised and happy with the moment they spent. I think I’ll meet some of them again during the Games, so that’s great,” he said.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Vinesh Phogat: We didn’t win medals to be treated this way - Wrestlers clash with Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar

The chess world gets worthy champion in Ding Liren - World Championship final analysis

WATCH- Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Supreme Court order explained

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us