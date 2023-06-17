Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PHL 2023: Davinder Singh confident of Telugu Talons reaching finals despite initial ‘hiccups’

Davinder Singh Bhullar, who plays as a left back for the Telugu Talons, is a main component of his side’s backline and has forged a formidable combination with Naseeb and Anil Khudia.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 12:38 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
Davinder Singh Bhullar (left), who plays as a left back for the Telugu Talons, is a main component of his side’s backline.
Davinder Singh Bhullar (left), who plays as a left back for the Telugu Talons, is a main component of his side’s backline. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Davinder Singh Bhullar (left), who plays as a left back for the Telugu Talons, is a main component of his side’s backline. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We do have some hiccups in the team, but we will reach the finals,” says a confident Davinder Singh Bhullar, on Telugu Talons’ action plan in the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL).

The PHL 2023 will see six teams go up against each other in a round-robin format that will have 30 matches, followed by three knockout matches to determine the champion.

Davinder, who is a main component of his side’s backline, plays as a left back for the Talons. Davinder has forged a formidable combination with Naseeb and Anil Khudia as the three of them have troubled the opposition regularly. That has been reflected in the four wins that the Talons have fetched out of a possible six.

ALSO READ
Premier Handball League 2023: Rules, format, squads, fixture & live streaming info - all you need to know

“The three of us used to play for the same team during our stint with the Indian army. From those days, we used to work on our coordination,” explains Davinder on the chemistry between them in an exclusive chat with  Sportstar.

Davinder also credits his head coach Fernando Miguel de Oliviera Nunes, saying the Portuguese played a major role in honing the skills of him and his teammates. “Head coach is very experienced and is from Europe. We are learning a lot from him like how to control situations and how to play to the strengths of our team. Usually, coaches won’t concentrate much on defense, but his inputs have made our defense much better,” he adds.

Davinder credits his head coach Fernando Miguel de Oliviera Nunes, saying the Portuguese played a major role in honing the skills of him and his teammates.

Davinder credits his head coach Fernando Miguel de Oliviera Nunes, saying the Portuguese played a major role in honing the skills of him and his teammates. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Standing 6 ft tall at the back, Davinder uses his height to the fullest. He can not only operate defensively but can also move along the flanks, which enables him to not only take shots if needed but also help provide inside the 7-meter line. For his versatility, the 24-year-old was adjudged player of the match in the first two wins of his side and will look forward to maintain his form as Talons takes on Rajasthan Patriots on Saturday.

Following the success of the Pro Kabaddi League and Prime Volleyball League, Davinder believes PHL will be a stepping stone for aspiring handball players. He reckons the sport, which is popular back in his district Sirsa in Haryana, will gain the much-needed spotlight with a tournament of this stature. “ PHL will give an idea about handball to nukes and corners of India. Handball might not be that popular for the rest of you, but back in my area, it is very popular. That’s the reason I was able to pick up handball during my schooling,” says Davinder.

Davinder has ample international experience, he has been a part of the Indian squad, which clinched gold in the 2016 South Asian Games. Having represented India in the 2018 Asian Games, he says that experience will have an impact on his side as well as his teammates.

ALSO READ
Premier Handball League: Vikas Kumar hopes to stamp his authority in inaugural season

“Experience is helpful. I’m able to easily understand the tactics when a coach instructs us on something. Additionally, in PHL, we get the opportunity to rub shoulders with excellent players from around the world. With the build-up to the competition and a month-long camp, we are learning a lot from them,” says Davinder.

With the Asian Games just around the corner, Davinder feels this tournament will be a perfect rehearsal. “The trails will happen soon after that camp starts. But right now, we are focusing on PHL, and I believe this will help me prepare best for the event,” he concluded.

Related Topics

Handball /

Premier Handball League /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PHL 2023: Davinder Singh confident of Telugu Talons reaching finals despite initial ‘hiccups’
    Nigamanth P
  2. East Bengal FC sign Spanish footballers Javier Siverio and Saul Crespo for upcoming season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shaheen returns to Test squad; Huraira, Jamal earn maiden call ups for Sri Lanka series
    PTI
  4. Crisis deepens for Euro 2024 hosts Germany with 1-0 loss to Poland
    Reuters
  5. Bangladesh trounces Afghanistan by 546 runs for its biggest ever Test victory
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. PHL 2023: Davinder Singh confident of Telugu Talons reaching finals despite initial ‘hiccups’
    Nigamanth P
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 17
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup Stage 3: Indian archers make bronze playoff in recurve mixed team event
    PTI
  4. Holocaust survivor and UK Olympian Ben Helfgott dies at 93
    AFP
  5. National Inter-State Athletics C’ships: Deeksha stuns Harmilan in 1500m; Krishan Kumar clinches gold hat-trick
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PHL 2023: Davinder Singh confident of Telugu Talons reaching finals despite initial ‘hiccups’
    Nigamanth P
  2. East Bengal FC sign Spanish footballers Javier Siverio and Saul Crespo for upcoming season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shaheen returns to Test squad; Huraira, Jamal earn maiden call ups for Sri Lanka series
    PTI
  4. Crisis deepens for Euro 2024 hosts Germany with 1-0 loss to Poland
    Reuters
  5. Bangladesh trounces Afghanistan by 546 runs for its biggest ever Test victory
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment