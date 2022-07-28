More Sports

PKL9 Auction: Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal to go under hammer, full list of retained players out

Ahead of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction, which will be held in Mumbai on August 5-6, the organisers have released the list of retained players.

Team Sportstar
28 July, 2022 16:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru Bulls has not retained last season’s captain and star raider Pawan Sehrawat ahead of the PKL9 auction.

Indian stars Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal are set to go under the hammer at the Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction to be held on August 5-6 in Mumbai.

Ahead of the auction, the league has released the list of ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’, and ‘New Young Players.’

A total of 111 players have been retained across all three categories with 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category. This year, the franchisees have nominated 41 New Young Players.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the Iranian defender who plays for Patna Pirates, is the only foreigner who has been retained.

List of “Elite Retained Players”
Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda K., Akash Pikalmunde
Bengaluru Bulls - Mahender Singh, GB More, Mayur Kadam
Dabang Delhi K.C. - Vijay
Gujarat Giants - Sonu
Haryana Steelers - none
Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar
Patna Pirates - Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Neeraj Kumar, Monu
Puneri Paltan - Sombir Nadarajan, Abinesh Nadarajan
Tamil Thalaivas - Ajinkya Pawar
Telugu Titans - none
U Mumba - Rinku
U.P. Yoddha - Nitesh Kumar

Where to watch PKL9 auction?

PKL9 Player Auction will be broadcast LIVE on 5th August, 6:30 PM onwards on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

