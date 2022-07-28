Indian stars Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal are set to go under the hammer at the Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction to be held on August 5-6 in Mumbai.

Ahead of the auction, the league has released the list of ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’, and ‘New Young Players.’

A total of 111 players have been retained across all three categories with 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category. This year, the franchisees have nominated 41 New Young Players.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the Iranian defender who plays for Patna Pirates, is the only foreigner who has been retained.

List of “Elite Retained Players” Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda K., Akash Pikalmunde Bengaluru Bulls - Mahender Singh, GB More, Mayur Kadam Dabang Delhi K.C. - Vijay Gujarat Giants - Sonu Haryana Steelers - none Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar Patna Pirates - Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Neeraj Kumar, Monu Puneri Paltan - Sombir Nadarajan, Abinesh Nadarajan Tamil Thalaivas - Ajinkya Pawar Telugu Titans - none U Mumba - Rinku U.P. Yoddha - Nitesh Kumar

