Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Telugu Yoddhas skipper Pratik Waikar leading by example

Telugu Yoddhas skipper Pratik Waikar is the quintessential player that every Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) franchise would love to have in its side.

Apart from the leadership role, he is the side’s all-rounder and also dons the Wazir jersey on a rotational basis. Just like in chess, where one can move the wazir (queen) piece horizontally and vertically, a wazir in the UKK has the privilege that other attackers don’t possess, namely, to move in either direction.

Waikar, with 42 points, leads the top wazirs’ chart in the ongoing season. His desire to excel in whatever he does was there to be seen when he constantly counselled his defenders from the sidelines, despite his side leading by a whopping 20 points against the Mumbai Khiladis.

The Yoddhas went on to win 40-22 on Wednesday, the highest margin of victory this season. “The tournament is not ending today. We’re still in the league stage. So, we plan according to the playoff situation and grab as many points as possible. I don’t worry about the scoreboard; I just want my men to minimise their mistakes at all costs,” said Waikar after collecting the Ultimate Kho of the Match award.

His competitive nature is not just on the mat. During the second-innings break, after reaffirming their dominance on the scoreboard, Waikar gestured towards the cameraman. With both hands, he gave the impression as if he was spreading dosa batter on a pan, following it with an airplane take-off signal.

Upon further inquiry, Waikar, with a grin, revealed that it was the celebration of the Khiladis players, and he meant to say it was time to pack their bags.

Born leader

Waikar’s tryst with kho kho started during his school-going days. He was majorly influenced by his two brothers—one of whom represented Railways—who were into the sport as well.

From there, Waikar went on to become the only player from Maharashtra to lead the state team in all three age groups (U14, U18, and senior). So, being the captain is nothing new for the Maharashtrian. What’s new is his added role as the wazir of the team. However, he is unfazed by mounting pressure to deliver on all fronts.

“I’ve been captaining sides right from my childhood. So, man management isn’t that difficult. The player we had in mind as our Wazir suffered an injury during training before the season started, and that was the reason I had to take that role,” he says.

Aged 31, Waikar is one of the oldest players in the tournament. That, coupled with the fact that the franchises are roping in youngsters in abundance, makes Waikar’s work life that much harder.

“Age is just a number for me,” Waikar chuckles. “The players might be young and physically gifted, but I possess the physicality as well as bring in my experience in the sport. I know where to use my energy, and that’s how I’m coping with the younger lot,” he adds.

Just like any other mainstream sport, kho kho has helped the players financially, and Waikar is one of them. He currently has a 12-year work experience with the electricity board of his state. He says UKK will help stabilise his family even further and hopes more deserving players get the monetary benefits from the tournament.

Accolades

But Waikar’s rise to prominence wasn’t smooth by any means. There came a point circa 2014 when he felt saturated and unhappy that he wasn’t getting recognised for the work he did for the state side. He had to battle his inner demons to give the sport another shot.

“At one point, I wasn’t even considered for the state team, let alone win a state award. In the back of my mind, only one question was constantly ringing: ‘What’s this? What am I doing?’. I was in good form too, but somehow it went unnoticed,” he said.

Waikar’s perseverance finally bore fruit as he was conferred with the Ekalavya award—an accolade given to native players for outstanding performance in sports—in 2019. He was also bestowed with the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Award by the Maharashtra government in 2022.

The Yoddhas, currently second in the points table, suffered an agonising one-point loss against the Odisha Juggernauts in the final of last season. But Waikar opines that the heartbreak is a thing of the past and hopes to cross the final hurdle this time.

‘’Losses are a part and parcel of any game. We have to accept the situation. We were, in a sense, happy since we had to play three matches on consecutive days, including the final. We were a bit tired, but my boys gave their best. The final five seconds were the turning point, and we accept that defeat. But we’re Yoddhas; we always come back stronger,” said an optimistic Waikar.