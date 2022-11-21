The Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with Mary Kom as the Chairperson has chosen eight “Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit” (SOM) as voting members of the IOA’s General Assembly.

The SOM’s are MM Somaya (hockey), PT Usha (athletics), Yogeshwar Dutt (wrestling), Suma Shirur (shooting), Rohit Rajpal (tennis), Aparna Popat (badminton), Akhil Kumar (boxing ) and Dola Banerjee (archery).

More than 50 athletes had applied for the position, meeting the basic criteria of having retired from the sport, and winning at least a medal in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer for the IOA Election, Umesh Sinha, published the names of nominated representatives, a male and a female, from 33 eligible National sports federations, as members of the electoral college.

It was announced that in the case of table tennis, kabaddi and judo, the nominations made by the government appointed administrators were accepted. Nominations were not accepted for Billiards & snooker and yachting as they were associate members.

From among the two factions of handball, the nomination sent by the one recognised by the government was accepted. In case of taekwondo, the nominations of both the factions were rejected.

Apart from the eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, two more nominated by the Athletes Commission, Gagan Narang and PV Sindhu will also be part of the electoral college, along with the IOC member, Nita Ambani.

The election of the Executive Council of IOA, will be for one president, one senior vice president, two vice presidents, two joint secretaries, six executive members including one male and one female members from among the eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit. The two representatives of the Athletics Commission will also be part of the Executive.

Nominations for the IOA Executive should be submitted in person, from November 25 to 27. After scrutiny, the list of nominated candidates will be posted on November 30.

After the withdrawal deadline, the final list of candidates will be displayed on December 4. The election will be held on December 10, and the results will be announced by 3 p.m. that day.