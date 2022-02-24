PUBG Mobile included in World Esports Championships for the first time

PUBG Mobile (PlayerUnknown's Battleground) will be one of the six game titles to feature in the 2022 World Esports Championships (WEC), as confirmed by the International Esports Federation (IESF).

Following successful competitions at the 2021 WEC in Eilat, Israel, Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO), Dota 2, Tekken 7 and eFootball return for the 14th edition this year. Mobile titles PUBG mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang have been included for the first time.

IESF General Secretary Boban Totovski said: “The inclusion of these spectacular six game titles in the 2022 WE Championships supports our mission to unite, support and promote the World Esports Family."

The prize pool for the competition has also burgeoned as compared to the last year, increasing to about 10 times -- from $55,000 in 2021 to $500,000 for the 2022 edition.

"We are very excited for this momentous growth of the 2022 WE Championships Finals prize pool to $500,000, which is representative of the growing popularity and credibility of our flagship event, IESF President Vlad Marinescu said.

Over 120 nations are expected to participate in IESF’s flagship event with Bali, Indonesia hosting the 2022 WEC Finals, set to take place from 27 November to 9 December. The WEC remains the sole international Esports event where athletes compete by representing their countries.

Registration will open for National Federations soon on IESF’s new platform. The qualification process will include PC, mobile and console games.