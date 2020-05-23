More Sports More Sports Queensland government halts work on 2032 Olympics bid Work on Brisbane’s bid has been halted to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. Reuters Reuters 23 May, 2020 11:50 IST John Coates, the Australian Olympic Committee president and an IOC official, supports the decision to suspend work on Brisbane’s bid. - AP Reuters Reuters 23 May, 2020 11:50 IST Senior international Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday he supports a decision by Queensland’s State government to postpone work on its bid for the 2032 Games while they focus on the novel coronavirus outbreak. Queensland premier Annastascia Palaszczuk had confirmed the decision to postpone their work on the bid in a letter to the State parliament on Friday, The Australian newspaper reported.“As Queensland’s and Australia’s focus has been placed on responding to coronavirus (the candidature leadership group) agreed that the 2032 Games candidature discussions be put on hold until further notice,” Palaszczuk wrote.Coates, who is also the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president, said everyone understood there were pressing issues of public health and community well-being for governments to address. “The candidature will have its role to play in terms of jobs and growth in the Queensland economy once we have seen our way through the current crisis,” he said in a statement.ALSO READ | 2021 'last option' for Tokyo Games - Thomas BachCoates added the AOC had recommended in late March that it defer any meetings with all levels of government about the bid as they dealt with the pandemic.Australia has hosted the Summer Olympics twice, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. The Queensland bid would be centred on the State’s largest city, Brisbane.ALSO READ | Dhyan Chand, Hitler, and Berlin Olympics - through former coach's eyesCoates, who is head of the International Olympic Committee’s inspectorate for Tokyo, warned earlier this week that Japanese organisers faced “real problems” hosting the postponed 2020 Games next year due to the coronavirus. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.