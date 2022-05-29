More Sports More Sports Indian Open of Surfing: Ramesh Budhial crowned national champion The three-day competition held at Panambur Beach in Mangalore, Karnataka, concluded on Saturday. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 15:53 IST Winners at the Indian Open of Surfing - (standing l-r) Naveenkumar R. (runner up groms boys), Kishore Kumar (winner, grom boys), Sekar Pachai (winner - SUP technical race), Srishti Selvam (runner up, women's open), Cinchona Gowda (third place, women's open); (seated l-r) Sathosan S. (third place, SUP technical), Ramesh Budhial (winner, men's open surf), Manikandan M. (runner up, SUP technicals), Arun Vasu (Surfing Federation of India). - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 15:53 IST Karnataka's Ramesh Budhial defeated Tamil Nadu's Ajeesh Ali at the Indian Open of Surfing on Saturday to be crowned as the national champion in the men's open surf category.ALSO READ - Indian sports news wrap of the daySugar Banarse and Sofiya Sharma were crowned the national champions in the women’s open and groms girls 16 & Under categories, respectively, while Tamil Nadu’s Kishore Kumar became the national champion in the groms boys 16 & Under category.The three-day competition held at Panambur Beach in Mangalore, Karnataka, concluded on Saturday. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :