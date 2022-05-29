Indian Open of Surfing: Ramesh Budhial crowned national champion

Karnataka's Ramesh Budhial defeated Tamil Nadu's Ajeesh Ali at the Indian Open of Surfing on Saturday to be crowned as the national champion in the men's open surf category.

Sugar Banarse and Sofiya Sharma were crowned the national champions in the women’s open and groms girls 16 & Under categories, respectively, while Tamil Nadu’s Kishore Kumar became the national champion in the groms boys 16 & Under category.

The three-day competition held at Panambur Beach in Mangalore, Karnataka, concluded on Saturday.