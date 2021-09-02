Ritu Phogat warns Meng Bo to not underestimate her before One Championship clash

Ritu Phogat has reciprocated to her opponent Meng Bo’s statement about how beating her would be “a piece of cake”, saying that she should not underestimate her.

In a press interaction, Ritu said that she would be more dangerous than what she was the last time and laid down her training regime on social media.

“To prepare for my next fight, I have been training twice a day, 6 days a week. My diet includes daal, roti and vegetables, along with fruits and nuts & almond milk,” she said.

“I occasionally enjoy halwa and laddoos as well.”

“Under Armour has continued to play an important role in encouraging me to be physically and mentally prepared, as it is important to stay focused and has helped me in pushing my boundaries while training, achieving new highs,” Ritu added.

Meng Bo had previously praised the Indian champion, but had also said that she was far from being a quality MMA fighter.

“Finishing her will be a piece of cake,” Bo had said.

“It won’t take me long to knock her out. Nothing personal, but she’s not even a worthy challenge for me. Enough talking. My fighting style, my reputation will handle the rest.”

The match will be broadcast in the Star Network, including on Disney+ Hotstar at 5 p.m.