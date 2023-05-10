More Sports

Road to UFC season 2 schedule: India’s Sumit Kumar, Rana Rudra Pratap to fight in quarters on May 27-28 in China

The quarterfinals of the Road to UFC will be held in UFC’s High Performance Institute in Shanghai with India’s Sumit Kumar and Rana Rudra Pratap Singh in action.

10 May, 2023 16:42 IST
The Road to UFC Season 2 will being on May 27-28 in Shanghai, China.

The Road to UFC Season 2 will being on May 27-28 in Shanghai, China.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Wednesday officially announced the schedule of the Road to UFC Season 2 quarterfinals to be held in China later his month.

The second edition of the Road to UFC will follow the same format as its predecessor where 32 Asian MMA fighters received a “win and advance” opportunity to bag a UFC contract across four weight divisions. The winner in each weight class earned a UFC contract. India’s Anshul Jubli bagged a lightweight UFC contract in March 2023 after winning the Road to UFC lightweight title.

The second season will feature two Indians: Sumit Kumar (flyweight) and Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (bantamweight).

The quarterfinal round of the tournament will be held in UFC’s Performance Institute in Shanghai with Sumit competing against South Koren Seung Guk Choi on the opening day on May 27, while Rana will take on South Korea’s Chang Ho Lee.

Road to UFC Season 2 Opening round schedule

Episode 1
Episode 1: May 27
Featherweight: Keisuke Sasu (Japan) vs Sang Won Kim (Korea)
Flyweight: Mark Climaco (Philippines) vs Jung Hyun Lee (South Korea)
Featherweight: Yi Zha (China) vs Abdul Azeem Badakhshi (Afghanistan)
Flyweight: Rei Tsuruya (Japan) vs Ronal Siahaan (Indonesia)
Episode 2: May 27
Featherweight: Li Kaiwen (China) vs Reza Arianto (Indonesia)
Flyweight: Sumit Kumar (India) vs Seung Guk Choi (South Korea)
Featherweight: Yibugele (China) vs Koya Kanda (Japan)
Flyweight: Ji Niushiyue (China) vs Billy Pasulatan (Indonesia)
Episode 3: May 28
Lightweight: Seong Chan Hong (South Korea) vs Rong Zhu (China) Bantamweight: Shuya Kamikubo (Japan) vs Jieleyisi Baergeng (China)
Lightweight: Kazuma Maruyama (Japan) vs Sang Wook Kim (South Korea)
Bantamweight: Xiao Long (China) vs Shohei Nose (Japan)
Episode 4: May 28
Lightweight: Won Bin Ki (South Korea) vs Batebolati Bahatebole (China) Bantamweight: Chang Ho Lee (South Korea) vs Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (India)
Lightweight: Windri Patilima (Indonesia) vs Shin Haraguchi (Japan)
Bantamweight: Eperaim Ginting (Indonesia) vs Daermisi Zhawupasi (China)

