Road to UFC season 2 schedule: India’s Sumit Kumar, Rana Rudra Pratap to fight in quarters on May 27-28 in China

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Wednesday officially announced the schedule of the Road to UFC Season 2 quarterfinals to be held in China later his month.

The second edition of the Road to UFC will follow the same format as its predecessor where 32 Asian MMA fighters received a “win and advance” opportunity to bag a UFC contract across four weight divisions. The winner in each weight class earned a UFC contract. India’s Anshul Jubli bagged a lightweight UFC contract in March 2023 after winning the Road to UFC lightweight title.

The second season will feature two Indians: Sumit Kumar (flyweight) and Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (bantamweight).

The quarterfinal round of the tournament will be held in UFC’s Performance Institute in Shanghai with Sumit competing against South Koren Seung Guk Choi on the opening day on May 27, while Rana will take on South Korea’s Chang Ho Lee.

