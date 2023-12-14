Roadmap laid out for development of Ice Hockey in Ladakh

Taking a step towards developing winter sports and an Indian Ice Hockey team for the Winter Olympics in the near future, a strategic blueprint for the development of Ice Hockey in the Union Territory of Ladakh has been developed.

The document, titled Game Changer, commissioned by Ladakh and created by Royal Enfield, with inputs from the International Ice Hockey Federation, covers requirements for equipment and infrastructure, scouting and nurturing local talent, conducting training camps with the involvement of international coaches and professional governance, among other things.

It is expected to serve as a roadmap for the holistic development of the sport in Ladakh, with support from the sports ministry, and is a step towards realising the ambition of fielding an Indian Ice Hockey contingent at the 2042 Winter Olympics. The blueprint was handed over to Sports MInister Anurag Thakur here recently.

“Today’s development is very exciting for our nation. I would like to congratulate the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh and Royal Enfield for the creation of this blueprint which will help build a strong framework for the growth of the sport in the Himalayan region and enable an Indian Ice Hockey contingent to participate in the 2042 Winter Olympics,” Thakur said.

The document can also be used as a template for developing the sport in other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Aimed at creating a competitive environment at the grassroots to grow the sport and provide a platform for local talent to be identified and nurtured, Royal Enfield and the Ladakh administration are also planning training camps where teams will be selected to participate in a league-based tournament in Leh this winter.