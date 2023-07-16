Rory McIlroy birdies last two holes to win Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes on Sunday to win by one stroke at the Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.

His final round of 2-under-par 66 marked his fourth straight round in the 60s at the final tune-up for next week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England.

McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, capped an up-and-down round of six birdies and four bogeys with birdies at the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to finish at 15-under. Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre carded a 64 on Sunday to get to 14-under.

Also Read: Abha Khatua equals shot put NR while winning silver, Parul and Jyothi clinch second medal

Sweden’s David Lingmerth (68), South Korea’s Byeong Hun An (70) and Scottie Scheffler (70) tied for third at 10-under.

It is the first triumph on Scottish soil for McIlroy, a four-time major winner who now returns with momentum to the scene of his only Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in 2014.