More Sports

Sakshi Mhaske grabs top honour at Khelo India National Ranking weightlifting tournament 

In the absence of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, Sakshi's efforts of 73kg in snatch and 95kg in clean and jerk helped her get the top honour.

Y. B. Sarangi
29 October, 2022 20:15 IST
29 October, 2022 20:15 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu misses Khelo India National Ranking weightlifting tournament.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu misses Khelo India National Ranking weightlifting tournament. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

In the absence of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, Sakshi's efforts of 73kg in snatch and 95kg in clean and jerk helped her get the top honour.

Sakshi Mhaske lifted a total of 168kg to win the 49kg gold medal in the Khelo India National Ranking women's weightlifting tournament at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

In the absence of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, Sakshi's efforts of 73kg in snatch and 95kg in clean and jerk helped her get the top honour.

Sneha Soren (167kg) and Gyaneshwari Yadav (164kg) secured the silver and bronze medals.

Gyaneshwari pocketed the junior crown as Harshada Garud, who recently took the 45kg Asian bronze medal with an aggregate of 152kg, finished fourth with (snatch 68kg, clean and jerk 86kg) 154kg.

Also Read
Akanksha Vyavahare sets national record in 40kg weightlifting

Panchami Sonowal (68kg, 92kg, 160kg) was the youth title winner in 49kg.

Sanjita Chanu, the National Games silver medalist in 49kg, claimed the gold in the 55kg weight class by totaling 185kg.

Usha (79kg, 102kg, 181kg) won the junior title, while B. Chandrika (68kg, 91kg, 159kg) emerged as the youth champion in 55kg.

The results (senior categories only):
Women: 49kg: 1. Sakshi Mhaske (Mah) snatch 73kg, clean and jerk 95kg, total 168kg; 2. Sneha Soren (Odi) 72kg, 95kg, 167kg; 3. Gyaneshwari Yadav (Cht) 73kg, 91kg, 164kg; 55kg: 1. Sanjita Chanu (RSPB) 82kg, 103kg, 185kg; 2. Shrabani Das (WB) 76kg, 105kg, 181kg; 3. Ananya Patil (Mah) 80kg, 95kg, 175kg.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us