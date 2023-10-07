MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Simone Biles loses to Andrade who claims gold in Gymnastics World Championships

Olympic champion Andrade scored 14.750 points to take the title ahead of Biles (14.549) who fell on the landing of her first jump but took silver and her 28th world medal.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 20:28 IST , Antwerp, Belgium - 2 MINS READ

AP
Rebeca Andrade wins gold medal beating Simone Biles during the apparatus finals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Belgium
Rebeca Andrade wins gold medal beating Simone Biles during the apparatus finals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Belgium | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rebeca Andrade wins gold medal beating Simone Biles during the apparatus finals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Belgium | Photo Credit: AP

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil denied Simone Biles a 22nd Worlds title by winning the women’s vault competition ahead of the American superstar on Saturday.

A day after she became the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles tried to claim back the vault title she last won in 2019 by performing her extremely difficult signature Yurchenko double pike vault that nobody else does in the women’s competition.

But she fell on her back on the landing. Biles then delivered an excellent Cheng to finish with a combined score of 14.549. Andrade was nearly flawless to snatch the gold medal by a margin of 0.201 points.

Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea took the bronze medal with 14.416.

ALSO READ |  BILES WINS SIXTH ALL-AROUND GYMNASTICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TITLE

Biles became the first woman to do the Yurchenko double pike at the world championships during qualifying, and the vault is now named the Biles II because it was achieved in international competition. The 26-year-old American already had four skills named after her.

As usual, the biggest cheers and applause coming from the crowd during the athletes’ presentation were for Biles.

First on the starting list, she kicked off her meeting with a massive vault but fell on her back at the landing. In addition, Biles took a half-point deduction when she did her Yurchenko double pike because her coach Laurent Landi stood on the mat as a precaution, ready to assist her in case something went wrong.

But the start value of the Biles II is so high that even the fall did not hurt her chances of medaling.

After getting 15.000 points for her first vault, Andrade — who was dethroned by Biles in the all-around final — then nailed a superb double twisting Yurchenko to cap her day in style.

Biles is competing at her first world championships since 2019. Her silver medal came a day after the four-time Olympic gold medalist won her sixth all-around crown. She also led the U.S women to a record seventh straight win in the team event earlier this week in the Belgian port city.

Biles, who has won a record 35 medals at the World Championships and Olympics, has returned to competition this summer after a two-year break she used to focus on her mental wellbeing following the Tokyo Olympics.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rebeca Andrade /

Simone Biles /

Gymnastics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Simone Biles loses to Andrade who claims gold in Gymnastics World Championships
    AP
  2. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 154/5 (21); Maharaj gets de Silva, SA bags five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: India reclaims gold medals in Kabaddi men and women despite controversy in men’s final
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score, CFC 0-1 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Petratos scores from Sahal cross
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 7 - Satwik-Chirag pair, cricket, kabaddi men’s team win gold; India finishes Hangzhou campaign with 28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze - 107 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Simone Biles loses to Andrade who claims gold in Gymnastics World Championships
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Simone Biles wins sixth all-around gymnastics world championships title
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 6
    Team Sportstar
  5. WADA warns of ‘consequences’ over North Korean flag at Asian Games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Simone Biles loses to Andrade who claims gold in Gymnastics World Championships
    AP
  2. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 154/5 (21); Maharaj gets de Silva, SA bags five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: India reclaims gold medals in Kabaddi men and women despite controversy in men’s final
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score, CFC 0-1 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Petratos scores from Sahal cross
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 7 - Satwik-Chirag pair, cricket, kabaddi men’s team win gold; India finishes Hangzhou campaign with 28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze - 107 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment