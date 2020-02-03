Sports Ministry asks VFI to conduct elections in March 2020

The Sports Ministry has asked the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) to conduct its elections in March 2020.

In its letter dated January 31, the Ministry said, as per the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India (NSCDI), a National Sports Federation is required to convene its Special General Body meeting over four years (or earlier as required under the tenure of office bearers) to elect members to the Executive Body including the President and Secretary.

With the existing NSDCI provisions, the letter from the Ministry further said, it is clear that the tenure of existing Executive Body of VFI is for the period 2016-2020 and it will end on April 10.

Hence, it suggested that VFI conduct elections preferably one month prior to the expiry of its current term ie. before April 10 2020.

With regards to complaints received from one Dr. Anil Agarwal, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha that despite Court Orders, VFI is not granting affiliation to certain State Associations, the Ministry said it is waiting to hear from VFI at the earliest.

Further, the Ministry said it has been examining the letter given to the Ministry by VFI dated 16-01-2019 regarding the tenure of the Federation's office bearers.