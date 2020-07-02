Ministry extends contracts for foreign coaches till 2021 Olympics

Accepting recommendations from various National Sports Federations, the IOA and requests from athletes, the Sports ministry on Thursday agreed to extend contracts for all foreign coaches and staff by a year till September 30, 2021.

The decision was necessitated by the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year. The original contracts for most of the coaches and staff was to end post Olympics this year.

However, barring a few – including hockey coaches for both men and women – many of the foreign staff has gone home during the ongoing pandemic while some above 65 years are uncertain to join till things get normal.

There are more than 50 foreigners across disciplines in various roles contracted with SAI. The sports ministry has also decided to draw up four-yearly contracts for all coaches – both foreign and Indian -- working with various sportspersons and disciplines, in alignment with the Olympic cycle to ensure continuity in training.

“This decision is part of India’s long-term roadmap for Olympic preparation for 2024 and 2028. I am confident our athletes will benefit from this,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said. The contracts, however, would continue to be reviewed annually and would depend on performance and recommendations from the respective NSFs.