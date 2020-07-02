More Sports More Sports Ministry extends contracts for foreign coaches till 2021 Olympics There are more than 50 foreigners across disciplines in various roles contracted with SAI. The sports ministry has also decided to draw up four-yearly contracts for all coaches. Uthra Ganesan NEW DELHI 02 July, 2020 20:05 IST The decision to extend contracts was necessitated by the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year. - AP Uthra Ganesan NEW DELHI 02 July, 2020 20:05 IST Accepting recommendations from various National Sports Federations, the IOA and requests from athletes, the Sports ministry on Thursday agreed to extend contracts for all foreign coaches and staff by a year till September 30, 2021. The decision was necessitated by the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year. The original contracts for most of the coaches and staff was to end post Olympics this year.However, barring a few – including hockey coaches for both men and women – many of the foreign staff has gone home during the ongoing pandemic while some above 65 years are uncertain to join till things get normal.READ | HI makes modifications to assessment criteria for officials, umpiresThere are more than 50 foreigners across disciplines in various roles contracted with SAI. The sports ministry has also decided to draw up four-yearly contracts for all coaches – both foreign and Indian -- working with various sportspersons and disciplines, in alignment with the Olympic cycle to ensure continuity in training. “This decision is part of India’s long-term roadmap for Olympic preparation for 2024 and 2028. I am confident our athletes will benefit from this,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said. The contracts, however, would continue to be reviewed annually and would depend on performance and recommendations from the respective NSFs. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.