Sports Ministry to hand over trophies to winners of 2020 National Sports Awards on November 1 All the winners have already received the cash awards but now they will be presented with their trophies and citation during the event. PTI NEW DELHI 30 October, 2021 18:19 IST Neeraj Chopra, who bagged gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was among the 11 athletes who were recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - India's highest sporting honour. - Getty Images The Sports Ministry is set to physically hand over trophies to all the winners of last year's National Sports Awards during a function at the Ashoka Hotel here on November 1.According to an official of the Sports Ministry, all the winners of 2020 have already received the cash awards but now they will be presented with their trophies and citation during the event.Last year, the National Sports Awards ceremony was held virtually owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.The National Sports Awards are given away on August 29 every year on the occasion of National Sports Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.The National Sports Awards include the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award (earlier called the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award), Arjuna award, Dronacharya award, Dhyan Chand award among others.