Weekly digest: From indefinite postponement of IPL 2020 to I-League being called off

CRICKET

The Indian Premier League 2020 has been suspended until further notice, the BCCI stated on Thursday. “Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in the release. (REPORT)

India’s World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev called upon major religious institutions of the country to contribute generously from their coffers and strengthen the hands of the government in the fight against COVID-19. (REPORT)

Cricket South Africa has appointed former captain Graeme Smith as its Director of Cricket. He will initially serve a two-year term until the end of March, 2022. (REPORT)

Cricket Australia said on Thursday it has decided to furlough the majority of its staff on reduced pay until the end of the financial year to cope with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPORT)

The Delhi and District Cricket Association on Wednesday plummeted to another low with the entire set of office bearers being disbanded. DDCA Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma, through an interim order, said that joint-secretary Rajan Manchanda, directors Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal and Nitin Gupta be suspended from undertaking any administrative work. DDCA now has no president or treasurer after Rajat Sharma and OP Sharma resigned from their respective posts. (REPORT)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has asked the government to legislate a law that would criminalise match-fixing and spot-fixing in cricket. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said at present the Board doesn’t have the legal authority to call witnesses or check bank accounts and other details to deeply probe corruption cases. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

On Saturday, the All India Football Federation officially called off the I-League season, with Mohun Bagan named the champion. (REPORT)

Premier League clubs committed themselves to completing the 2019-20 season while a deadline was not set during Friday’s conference call involving the executives of the top-flight teams. (REPORT)

The Asian Football Confederation extended the postponement of matches scheduled to be played in April and May due to the coronavirus pandemic. (REPORT)

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri revealed a conflicted relationship with the players after guiding the club to a Europa League win in his only season in-charge. (REPORT)

Liverpool’s record goal-scorer Ian Rush and Manchester United legend Eric Cantona have said football will not be the same without spectators amid the prospect of the English season resuming behind closed doors due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Hockey India announced a revamp of the National Championships across all age groups from 2021. (REPORT)

The Indian women's hockey team has come up with a fitness challenge to raise funds for the people whose lives that have been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. (REPORT)

In a bid to make use of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hockey India and Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced the introduction of a 21-day Coaches Development Sessions. (REPORT)

Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh is back to his ancestral village in Sant Nagar, near Sirsa as he is spending his time with family and rediscovering his spiritual roots. (REPORT)

India hockey team forward S.V. Sunil's family is 20 km away from the SAI Bengaluru campus, but he has decided not to meet them due to the COVID-19 lockdown. (REPORT)

Belgian hockey defender Emmanuel Stockbroekx speaks about isolation life in Antwerp, mental struggles as an athlete and the Red Lions’ journey to the top of the world. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix could be a 'closed race' after the Austrian government said it would be happy to host the race as it became one the first European nations to gradually begin easing lockdown measures. (READ)

Meanwhile, the Belgian Grand Prix, scheduled for August 30, was become doubtful after the country extended its ban on public gatherings until the end of that month. (READ)

In MotoGP, teams will be keeping same bikes for the start of the 2021 season as part of the cost-cutting measures to limit the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (READ)

SHOOTING

The experienced Amanpreet Singh, Manu Bhaker and Meghana Sajjanar were among the Indian shooters who shone in the first-of-its-kind International Online Shooting Championship held on Wednesday. (READ)

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic has spoken with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked tennis players financially. [READ]

The All India Tennis Association has agreed to abolish honorary posts of Life President, Life Vice President and Life Counsellor. [READ]

US Open organisers plan to decide in June about staging this year's tournament. [READ]

American teenager Coco Gauff says she had to rediscover her love for the game after becoming depressed. [READ]

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed a year. [READ]

BADMINTON

With the court out of bounds and the racquet resting, some of India’s top shuttlers have gone back to studies to prepare for an online assessment test, which will be conducted by their employer, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). (REPORT)

Indian shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have finally got some time to pause and reflect due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they are making the most of it by creating a database to analyse their past performances while waiting for another shot at Olympic qualification. (REPORT)

World champion P.V. Sindhu joined the efforts of Sports Authority of Telangana State in distributing groceries to the needy at LB Stadium here on Monday with an appeal to all the citizens to wear masks compulsorily and maintain social distancing to keep away the dreaded Covid-19. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

Like other sportspersons, wrestlers know how to use smartphones for their training. The compulsion of staying indoors has made them friendlier with the device. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

The Athletics Federation of India is targeting a return to action by September, hopeful that the situation would improve enough by then to conduct domestic competitions. (Report)