Joginder Sharma receives Sportstar Aces Giant off the Field honour

Joginder Sharma, the star of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, was presented the Giant off the Field honour at the 2021 Sportstar ACES Awards on Saturday for his tireless work with the Haryana Police during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“I want say thank you for this Sportstar ACES award for my work as a Covid warrior. Public service is not only my duty, but the duty of all,” said Sharma while accepting the award.

Sharma, who is posted in Hisar as deputy superintendent of the Haryana police, implemented the lockdown rules and maintained law and order while ensuring compliance with the restrictions. Starting at six in the morning, his day included patrolling, making people aware, sending people out for non-essential activities home and helping those in need of essentials or medical aid.

While being well known helped as people are more willing to listen to him, Sharma counselled violators, especially youngsters, and often contacted their parents to drive home the seriousness of the situation.

The 2021 edition of the Sportstar ACES Awards honoured the Giants of the Decade in Indian sport, with the winners being assessing on their performance and consistency from 2011 to 2020. Eleven awards were presented under the popular choice category, which was open to public voting, along with 14 jury awards as well as special recognition awards under two new categories – Sports for Good and Giants off the Field – that recognise the work of organisations and individuals who have used sports for the betterment of society.